BEL, HAL, BDL: Defence ministry notifies sixth Positive Indigenisation List 

The PIL comprises 405 strategically important items with an estimated business potential of Rs 3,070 crore. The list contains Line Replaceable Units, sub-systems, sub-assemblies, spares, components and raw materials. These include 16 items of the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) and 389 items of Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs).

The items cover a broad range of defence platforms and systems, including:

1. Air platforms such as Advanced Light Helicopter, Light Utility Helicopter, Su-30MKI, Light Combat Aircraft and AL-31FP Engine.

2. Armoured platforms including T-72, T-90 and BMP-II Warships Missile systems such as Konkurs-M, Invar and MRSAM.

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3. Defence electronics including radars, sonars, fire control systems and satellite communication systems

4. High Explosive Anti-Tank ammunition and other critical defence equipment

Upon successful indigenous development, these items will be procured from the Indian industry. The DPSUs and ICG will undertake indigenisation through various routes, including their ‘Make’ procedure and in-house development, with participation from the industry, particularly MSMEs.

The government has intensified its efforts to strengthen India’s domestic defence manufacturing capabilities through the latest Positive Indigenisation List (PIL), marking another step towards achieving greater self-reliance in the defence sector.

The initiative is expected to create additional opportunities for Indian defence companies, MSMEs and start-ups while encouraging investment, research and innovation. By increasing domestic production of defence equipment, the government also aims to reduce the country’s reliance on imports and build a stronger indigenous defence manufacturing ecosystem.

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As part of this broader strategy, the Department of Defence Production (DDP) launched the SRIJAN Defence Portal in August 2020. The platform enables Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs) and Service Headquarters to identify defence equipment and systems that can be developed and manufactured domestically, opening opportunities for private-sector companies, MSMEs and start-ups.

Since its launch, the SRIJAN portal has facilitated the offer of more than 33,000 defence items for indigenisation by DPSUs and Service Headquarters through June 2026. This includes 5,012 items covered under the first five Positive Indigenisation Lists.

The indigenisation drive has already delivered significant results. More than 15,700 defence items have been successfully indigenised, generating an estimated import substitution value of around Rs 9,000 crore over the past five years.

Domestic companies are also benefiting from increased procurement opportunities. DPSUs placed procurement orders, including orders related to in-house production, worth approximately Rs 10,000 crore with domestic vendors through March 2026.

The government’s continued focus on indigenisation is aimed at expanding India’s defence industrial base, encouraging private-sector participation and building long-term capabilities across the domestic defence supply chain.