BEL, Laurus Labs, IREDA: How to trade these 3 buzzing stocks

Indian benchmark indices settled lower on Friday as the traders booked profit after a strong multi-session rally after the US Fed announced rate cuts. However, traders are awaiting the US and India trade deal. BSE Sensex dropped 387.73 points, or 0.47 per cent, to settle at 82,626.23, while NSE's Nifty50 dropped 96.55 points, or 0.38 per cent, to close at 25,327.05 for the day.



Select buzzing stocks including Bharat Electronics (BEL), Laurus Labs and Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) are likely to remain under the spotlight of traders for the session today. Here is what a couple of brokerage firms have to say about these stocks ahead of Monday's trading session:



Laurus Labs | Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,032 | Stop Loss: Rs 854

Laurus Labs is in structural up trend forming higher peak and higher trough in all time frames. It has generated a breakout above the last 2 months triangular consolidation pattern during current week thus offering a fresh entry opportunity. We expect the stock to extend the up move and head towards Rs 1,032 levels in the coming month being the measuring implication of the triangular consolidation breakout (922-810). The 20 days EMA has provided incremental buying opportunity in the stock in the last 4 months currently placed around Rs 870 levels. It is likely to act as strong support going ahead. The daily 14 periods RSI is in up trend and is seen rebounding taking support at its nine periods average thus validating positive bias.

Recommended by: Bajaj Broking



Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency | Buy | Target Price: Rs 160 | Stop Loss: Rs 186-200

IREDA has shown signs of a strong recovery after a prolonged consolidation phase near the bottom. It has recently given a breakout above a downward sloping trendline on the weekly chart, indicating a shift in sentiment from neutral to bullish. It is suggesting that selling pressure has eased and fresh accumulation is emerging at lower levels. The stock is facing immediate resistance near the Rs 166 mark, which aligns with the 200-day EMA on the daily chart. A decisive move above this level would confirm a bullish reversal and open the path for further gains. The RSI on the weekly chart has bounced from the oversold territory, indicating potential for further upside. The rising trend in RSI supports the view of strengthening bullish momentum. If IREDA sustains above Rs 160 level and manages to break above the 200 EMA resistance, the stock is likely to build momentum towards the Rs 186-200 resistance band in the near term. On the downside, Rs 145 would act as a strong support zone.

Recommended by: Choice Broking



Bharat Electronics | Buy | Target Price: Rs 467 | Stop Loss: Rs 375

Bharat Electronics continues to display a textbook higher–high, higher–low formation on the weekly timeframe, reinforcing the primary uptrend. Price action remains comfortably positioned above key short- and long-term moving averages, indicating persistent bullish undertone and trend strength. It has witnessed a decisive breakout above the falling trendline resistance, with prices taking confluence support at the 21-week EMA, currently placed near Rs 375, further validating the ongoing positive structure. On the momentum front, the RSI remains firmly above the 50 equilibrium zone and has also triggered a positive crossover, reflecting strong upward momentum and confirming that bulls retain firm control over the trend. Based on the prevailing bullish structure, BEL is poised to extend its upward trajectory towards the next Fibonacci price extension target. We anticipate the stock to advance towards Rs 467, which corresponds to the 138.2 per cent Fibonacci extension level, derived from the recent swing move.

Recommended by: Bajaj Broking