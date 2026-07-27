BEL Q1 results: Net profit rises 9%, revenue at Rs 5,533 crore 

Defence major Bharat Electronics (BEL) reported its Q1 earnings on Monday. Revenue from operations rose 25% to Rs 5,533.06 crore in the June quarter against Rs 4,416.83 crore revenue recorded in the corresponding period of the previous year. Revenue from operations declined 46% QoQ from Rs 10,177 crore in the March 2026 quarter.

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Net profit rose nearly 9% to Rs 1,054.53 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 969.91 crore in the year-ago period. However, the PSU's net profit dropped nearly 52% from Rs 2,225 crore reported in the March 2026 quarter.