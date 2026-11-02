BEL share price targets: Nomura, Axis, UBS says 'Buy' this defence stock; what Macquarie says

Nomura said BEL delivered healthy operating performance in Q2, which resulted in a strong beat on consensus estimates. Notably, the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) has approved a project of Rs 40,000 crore for building eight next-generation corvettes (NGC) for the Indian Navy.

"In our view, this is likely to result in order inflow (OI) of Rs 7,000-7,500 crore for BEL in Q3. We believe BEL’s OI outlook can improve even further if its consortium with L&T is selected as the preferred bidder for the AMCA (Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft) Programme of Rs 15,000 crore for which the bids have already been submitted, and they are currently under technical evaluation," Nomura said.

BEL's management commentary on QRSAM ordering timeline, large ordering opportunities, and revenue growth trajectory will be key to monitor at the upcoming earnings call scheduled on November 3 at 4 PM IST, Nomura said.

Advertisement

"We maintain our Buy rating and target of Rs 500. The stock currently trades at 33 times/28 times FY28F/FY29F EPS of Rs 11.40/Rs 13.30," it said.

Meanwhile, Arihant Capital Markets has picked BEL among its top Diwali picks this time. It said BEL is debt-free with Rs 8,570 crore of cash in FY26. It called BEL a prime beneficiary of India’s defence indigenisation push.

"We estimate revenue, Ebitda and PAT CAGRs of 18.6 per cent, 18.5 per cent and 19.8 per cent, respectively, over FY26-28E, with the Ebitda margin sustained at around 29 per cent and RoE at around 25 per cent. At the CMP of Rs 369, the stock trades at about 31 times FY28E EPS. We recommend a 'Buy' with a target price of Rs 530 (44.5 times FY28E EPS)," Arihant said.