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BEL share price targets: Nomura, Axis, UBS says 'Buy' this defence stock; what Macquarie says

BEL share price targets: Nomura, Axis, UBS says 'Buy' this defence stock; what Macquarie says

BEL369.90(0.03%)

BEL targets: Macquarie has suggested a target of Rs 550 for BEL. Nomura and UBS have set targets of Rs 500 each, while JM Financial has a target of Rs 485 and Axis Capital has a target of Rs 478.

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Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Nov 2, 2026 8:27 AM IST
BEL share price targets: Nomura, Axis, UBS says 'Buy' this defence stock; what Macquarie saysBEL's management commentary on QRSAM ordering timeline, large ordering opportunities, and revenue growth trajectory will be key to monitor at the upcoming earnings call scheduled on November 3 at 4 PM IST, Nomura said.

A couple of brokerages including Nomura, Axis Capital, UBS and JM Financial suggested 'Buy' rating on Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL), while Macquarie gave an 'Outperform' rating on the stock following the defence PSU's September quarter results.

Macquarie has suggested a target of Rs 550 for BEL. Nomura and UBS have set targets of Rs 500 each, while JM Financial has a target of Rs 485 and Axis Capital has a target of Rs 478 for the defence PSU.

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Nomura said BEL delivered healthy operating performance in Q2, which resulted in a strong beat on consensus estimates. Notably, the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) has approved a project of Rs 40,000 crore for building eight next-generation corvettes (NGC) for the Indian Navy.

"In our view, this is likely to result in order inflow (OI) of Rs 7,000-7,500 crore for BEL in Q3. We believe BEL’s OI outlook can improve even further if its consortium with L&T is selected as the preferred bidder for the AMCA (Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft) Programme of Rs 15,000 crore for which the bids have already been submitted, and they are currently under technical evaluation," Nomura said.

BEL's management commentary on QRSAM ordering timeline, large ordering opportunities, and revenue growth trajectory will be key to monitor at the upcoming earnings call scheduled on November 3 at 4 PM IST, Nomura said.

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"We maintain our Buy rating and target of Rs 500. The stock currently trades at 33 times/28 times FY28F/FY29F EPS of Rs 11.40/Rs 13.30," it said.

Meanwhile, Arihant Capital Markets has picked BEL among its top Diwali picks this time. It said BEL is debt-free with Rs 8,570 crore of cash in FY26. It called BEL a prime beneficiary of India’s defence indigenisation push.

"We estimate revenue, Ebitda and PAT CAGRs of 18.6 per cent, 18.5 per cent and 19.8 per cent, respectively, over FY26-28E, with the Ebitda margin sustained at around 29 per cent and RoE at around 25 per cent. At the CMP of Rs 369, the stock trades at about 31 times FY28E EPS. We recommend a 'Buy' with a target price of Rs 530 (44.5 times FY28E EPS)," Arihant said.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Nov 2, 2026 8:25 AM IST
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