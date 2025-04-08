scorecardresearch
BEL shares in focus today on fresh order win, check details

BEL stock has fallen 7% in 2025 but gained 22% in a year. BEL stock has fallen 7% in 2025 but gained 22% in a year.

Shares of Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) are in news today after the state-run defence firm said it has inked a contract with the defence ministry valued at Rs 2,210 crore. The order is for the supply of EW Suite for Mi 17 V5 Helicopters of Indian Air Force. These systems are indigenously designed and developed by CASDIC, DRDO and manufactured by BEL. 

The stock fell 2.48% to Rs 273.10 in the previous session. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 1.99 lakh crore.

BEL stock has fallen 7% in 2025 but gained 22% in a year. 

"The EW Suite comprises Radar Warning Receiver (RWR), Missile Approach Warning System (MAWS) and Counter Measure Dispensing System (CMDS) which significantly enhance the combat survivability of the helicopters along with effective counter measures," said BEL adding that it has now accumulated orders totalling Rs 2,803 cr in the current financial year.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of BEL stock stands at 41.9, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone. BEL shares are trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and  200 day simple moving averages. 

On April 2, the state-run defence firm said it has secured a Rs 593.22 crore contract from the Indian Air Force (IAF) for the comprehensive maintenance of the Akash Missile System. The system was originally supplied by BEL, reinforcing its pivotal role in India's defence infrastructure and after-sales support.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Apr 08, 2025, 8:42 AM IST
