BEL shares in focus today on fresh order win, check details

Shares of Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) are in focus today after the firm said it has won orders worth Rs 644 crore. The multibagger defence stock ended 1.27% higher at Rs 373.95 on Monday against the previous close of Rs 369.25 on BSE. Market cap of the firm climbed to Rs 2.73 lakh crore. BEL stock has clocked multibagger returns of 171% in two years and 251% in three years.

"Navratna Defence Public Sector Undertaking, Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), has secured additional orders worth Rs. 644 crore since the last disclosure on 30th July 2025. Major orders received include Data Centre, Ship Fire Control System, Tank Navigation System, Communication Equipment, Seekers, Jammers, Simulators, Electronic Voting Machines, Upgrades, Spares,Services etc, said BEL.



The firm posted a 25% year-on-year (YoY) growth in standalone profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 969.13 crore as compared to Rs 776.14 crore reported in the year-ago period. Revenue from operations rose 5.2% YoY to Rs 4,416.83 crore against Rs 4,198.77 crore posted in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year.



Bharat Electronics manufactures and supplies electronic equipment and systems to defence sector.