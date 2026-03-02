BEL shares revised record date for interim dividend payment

Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) on Monday announced a revised record date for its interim dividend payment for the financial year 2025-26 (FY26).

"In continuation to our letter dated 27th February, 2026, we wish to inform you that the revised record date for the purpose of payment of Interim Dividend on Equity Shares for the Financial Year 2025-26 is Friday, 6th March, 2026," the defence PSU said in an exchange filing.

The earlier record date was March 5, 2026. BEL has declared an interim dividend of Rs 1.95 per equity share of Re 1 each fully paid-up (195 per cent) for FY26.

Meanwhile, Choice Broking has reiterated a 'BUY' call on the stock, assigning a target price of Rs 550.

The domestic brokerage said BEL management's guidance of Rs 27,000 crore order inflows for FY26 appears conservatively framed, with several large programmes in advanced stages. It sees near-term optionality from NGC orders worth Rs 3,000–5,000 crore in Q4, along with an additional Rs 10,000–12,000 crore spillover into H1FY27. It also remains positive on LCA (Tejas) electronics orders of Rs 2,400 crore and electronic warfare (EW) programmes such as Satrugat and Samagat, where trial resolution has materially improved.

"We believe BEL's strategic shift, from supplier to system-level integrator, is the key rerating driver. Leadership roles in programmes, such as QRSAM and Project Kusha increase execution stickiness, pricing power and lifecycle revenues. Rising indigenisation level currently at appx. 70–75 per cent and proactive semiconductor redesign materially derisk supply chains and protect margin," Choice said.

It added that it continues to like BEL, underpinned by robust long-term growth visibility supported by a healthy order book and a strong pipeline.