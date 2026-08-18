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BEL shares: Technical trend not constructive; long-term investors can stay put, says analyst

BEL shares: Technical trend not constructive; long-term investors can stay put, says analyst

BEL412.00(0.11%)

BEL stock remained technically weak in the short term, forming lower highs and a bearish descending triangle. Analysts suggest holding above Rs 382.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 18, 2026 3:58 PM IST
BEL shares: Technical trend not constructive; long-term investors can stay put, says analystDespite the weak short-term setup, the analyst advised investors not to rush for the exit just yet.

Bharat Electronics Ltd. (BEL) may be testing investor patience after a lacklustre run, but the stock’s longer-term technical setup still points to meaningful upside, according to market expert Vishnu Kant Upadhyay. His view draws a sharp distinction between the near-term chart weakness and the broader multi-year opportunity in the defence counter.

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Responding to a retail investor who bought BEL at Rs 441 and is now sitting on losses, Upadhyay said the stock’s immediate trajectory remains fragile. However, he stopped short of turning outright negative on the company for investors with a longer holding horizon.

Near-term chart sends a caution signal

For short-term traders, the message is clear: BEL’s chart structure is not yet supportive. Upadhyay said the stock is forming a pattern of lower highs and resembled a “descending triangle" pattern, which he described as bearish.

Rs 382 becomes the key line in the sand

Despite the weak short-term setup, the analyst advised investors not to rush for the exit just yet. “As long as stock is trading above Rs 382, he can hold the position,” Upadhyay said, effectively identifying Rs 382 as the critical support level for BEL in the current phase.

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For investors already trapped at higher levels, that threshold becomes an important risk-management marker. A sustained hold above it could keep hopes of stabilization alive, while any decisive breach may deepen concerns over further downside in the near term.

Long-term defence story still intact

The bigger takeaway, however, is that Upadhyay remains constructive on BEL for patient investors. “If he is a long-term investor, so I would recommend to stick with the investment,” he said.

On the higher time-frame charts, he expects BEL to eventually climb to “Rs 500 and Rs 550 kind of levels,” though he cautioned that the move may take “two year and two and half year.” That view reinforces the broader market preference for defence names, a space that has continued to attract investor attention alongside other high-conviction domestic themes.

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In effect, BEL appears to be a classic case of short-term technical stress within a longer-term bullish structure. For traders, caution remains warranted. For long-term investors, however, the current weakness may be less a verdict on the story and more a test of holding power.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

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Published on: Aug 18, 2026 3:28 PM IST
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