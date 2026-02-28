BEL, SpiceJet, SBI Cards, Fino Payments Bank among stocks in focus next week; here’s why

Domestic equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty ended the week on a negative note in the red, declining 1.84% and 1.53%, respectively, amid weak global cues and broad-based selling pressure.

Here are a few stocks that are likely to be in focus next week:

Corporate actions: SBI Life Insurance Company, Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust, Engineers India, Healthcare Global Enterprises, Aqylon Nexus, John Cockerill India, Silver Touch Technologies and LKP Finance are among stocks which would turn ex-dates for corporate actions next week, BSE data showed.

SpiceJet: The Supreme Court on Friday rejected a petition filed by SpiceJet, which had sought to challenge a January 19 order of the Delhi High Court. The High Court had directed the airline to deposit Rs 144.51 crore.

Fino Payments Bank: The bank informed exchanges that their Managing Director and CEO, Rishi Gupta, was arrested under provisions of the CGST and SGST Act, 2017.

Bharat Electronics (BEL): The state-run defence major has declared an interim dividend of Rs 1.95 per equity share for the financial year 2025-26, following a board meeting held on February 27.

HG Infra Engineering: The infra major has secured a LoA from the NHAI for a major road infrastructure project in Odisha, with a project cost of Rs. 1,582.11 crore.



SBI Cards and Payment Services: The company’s board is scheduled to meet on March 5. If the dividend is approved, the company has set March 11, 2026, as the record date for the payout. Alongside these, the credit card issuer has also revised its consumer reward points framework, which is scheduled to be implemented starting April 1, 2026.

Lemon Tree Hotels: The company has expanded its presence in Maharashtra by signing a licence agreement for a 55-room property in Akola under the 'keys prima' brand.

Brigade Enterprises: Realty firm Brigade group has announced the launch of 'Brigade Stellaris', a new residential project located on a 5.19-acre land parcel on Chennai's Velachery Road.

Abbott India: Abbott has partnered with Novo Nordisk India to commercialise the GLP-1 therapy semaglutide under the new brand name Extensior.

Paras Defence: Paras Defence and Space Technologies has expanded its business footprint by incorporating a new subsidiary, Paras Semiconductors Private Limited, on February 27, 2026. The listed defence and space technology parent company holds a 70% controlling stake in the new entity.

Aurobindo Pharma: The pharma major announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) has concluded an inspection of the Unit-I formulation manufacturing facility of its wholly owned subsidiary, Eugia Pharma Specialities Ltd, located in Shameerpet, Telangana.