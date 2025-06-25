BEL shares in focus on MoU with VVDN Technologies, check details

Shares of Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) are in focus today after the defence and electronics PSU inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with VVDN Technologies Pvt. Ltd. to jointly develop Wi-Fi and 5G-based networking subsystems. This collaboration aims to enhance self-reliance in defence and professional electronics.

BEL stock closed on a flat note at Rs 418.55 on Tuesday against the previous close of Rs 420.90 on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 3.05 lakh crore. BEL stock has clocked multibagger returns of 249% in two years and 438% in three years.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of BEL stock stands at 74.9, signaling it's trading in the overbought zone. BEL shares are trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

The strategic partnership seeks to accelerate the indigenous design, development, and production of advanced communication systems. The scope of the partnership includes Wi-Fi and 5G-based networking subsystems, software and networking solutions, radar technologies, and naval systems, as well as applications in railways and other critical sectors. By focusing on these areas, the collaboration aims to create a robust ecosystem for innovation and development in India's technology sector.

The agreement was formalised by BEL's Chairman & Managing Director, Manoj Jain, and Co-Founder and President of VVDN Technologies, Vivek Bansal. BEL, known for its expertise in mission-critical systems for the Indian Armed Forces, joins forces with VVDN, a global product engineering and manufacturing services provider. The partnership aligns with India's Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative, aiming to reduce import dependency by promoting indigenous manufacturing in strategic sectors like defence and communications. This initiative not only enhances national security but also fosters economic growth by creating job opportunities and boosting local industries.

The collaboration between BEL and VVDN Technologies is expected to support India's vision of self-reliance by promoting local manufacturing capabilities in defence electronics. This strategic alliance underscores the importance of leveraging combined expertise to advance technology development in critical sectors. By focusing on indigenous solutions, BEL and VVDN aim to contribute significantly to the national goal of technological self-sufficiency, fostering innovation within the industry. The partnership is a testament to the potential of Indian companies to lead in the global technology landscape, setting a benchmark for future collaborations.