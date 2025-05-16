Belrise Industries IPO: Check price band, issue size, allotment, listing date & more

Belrise Industries has fixed the price band for its upcoming initial public offering (IPO) in the range of Rs 85-90 per shares and investors can apply for the issue for a minimum of 166 equity shares and its multiples thereafter. The IPO of Belrise Industries shall open on Wednesday, May 21 and will close for bidding on Friday, May 23.

Incorporated in 1988, Waluj, Maharashtra-based Belrise Industries, formerly known as Badve Engineering, manufactures automotive sheet metal and casting parts, polymer components, suspension, and mirror systems specifically for two-wheel, three-wheel, and four-wheel passenger and commercial vehicles.

The IPO of Belrise Industries is entirely a fresh issue of 23.89 crore equity shares worth Rs 2,150 crore, with no offer-for-sale (OFS) component. Anchor book shall open on Tuesday, May 20. Net proceeds from the issue shall be utilized towards pre-payment repayment of the company debt and general corporate purposes.

Belrise Industries is an automotive component manufacturing company in India offering a diverse range of safety critical systems. It is a manufacturing company in India that offers a diverse range of safety-critical systems and other engineering solutions for two-wheelers, three-wheelers, four-wheelers, commercial vehicles, and agri-vehicles.

Belrise Industries' product portfolio includes metal chassis systems, polymer components, suspension systems, body-in-white components, and exhaust systems. Its customers include Bajaj, Honda, Hero, Jaguar Land Rover, Royal Enfield, VE Commercial Vehicles, Tata Motors, and Mahindra. As of June 30, 2024, the company services a total of 27 OEMs globally.

For the npine months ended on December 31, 2024, Belrise Industries reported a net profit of Rs 245.47 crore, with a revenue of Rs 6,064.76 crore. The company clocked a net profit of Rs 352.70 crore with a revenue of Rs 7,555.67 crore in the financial year 2023-24. The company commands a total market capitalization of close to Rs 8,010 crore.

The company has reserved 50 per cent of the net offer for the qualified institutional bidders, while non-institutional investors shall get 15 per cent of the allocation. Retail investors will get a reserve of 35 per cent in the issue. Allotment for the issue is likely to be finalized on May 26, Monday.

Axis Capital, HSBC Securities & Capital Markets, Jefferies India and SBI Capital Markets are the book running lead managers of the Belrise Industries IPO, while Link Intime India is the registrar for the issue. Shares of the company shall be listed on both BSE and NSE with Wednesday, May 28 as the tentative date of listing.