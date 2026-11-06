BEML, CESC, Ramco Cements, Kansai Nerolac shares: Here are target prices

Revenue, including regulatory income, rose 7% YoY to Rs 5,710 crore, while Ebitda remained flat at Rs 1,140 crore, 2% below estimates. Standalone PAT increased 6% YoY despite an Rs 80 crore prudential provision against older regulatory balances following West Bengal Electricity Regulatory Commission orders that CESC has appealed against.

BEML Ltd: Antique has retained its 'Buy' rating on BEML Ltd with an unchanged target price of Rs 2,332, valuing the company at 30 times its estimated earnings per share for the first half of FY29.

Advertisement

BEML reported 42% YoY revenue growth to Rs 1,190 crore in Q2 FY27. However, its gross margin contracted 777 basis points YoY to 44.1% due to an adverse revenue mix. Ebitda increased 9% YoY to Rs 79.5 crore, while Ebitda margin declined 202 basis points to 6.7%. PAT fell 39.9% YoY to Rs 32.9 crore.

Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd: Antique has maintained its 'Buy' rating on Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd with an unchanged target price of Rs 315, valuing the stock at 30 times its estimated earnings for the first half of FY29.

The brokerage said the company's Q2 FY27 performance exceeded its expectations, with consolidated revenue growing 19% YoY, supported by healthy momentum across its industrial and decorative businesses. However, gross margin contracted 515 basis points YoY due to raw material inflation and currency volatility. Lower other expenses partly cushioned the impact, limiting the Ebitda margin contraction to 135 basis points.

Advertisement

The Ramco Cements Ltd: Antique has retained its 'Hold' rating on The Ramco Cements Ltd but lowered its target price to Rs 890 from Rs 1,050 earlier. The revised target is based on 13 times its estimated enterprise value to Ebitda for the first half of FY29, compared with the earlier multiple of 14 times.

The brokerage said the company reported a weak Q2 FY27 performance, with Ebitda declining 16% YoY, although it increased 6% sequentially, to Rs 330 crore. The figure was 7% below Antique's estimate but 14% above consensus expectations, as higher fuel costs offset healthy volume growth.