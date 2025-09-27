BEML joins hands with Bharat Forge, Data Patterns for AMCA project

BEML Ltd on Friday said it has signed a tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Bharat Forge Ltd and Data Patterns (India) Ltd to jointly support the country’s ambitious Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) programme.

The agreement was inked on September 26, the state-owned defence and heavy equipment maker said in a stock exchange filing.

“The MoU is aimed at jointly supporting the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) programme and participating in the Expression of Interest (EoI) floated by Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA),” BEML said in its regulatory disclosure.

On Friday, BEML shares slipped 3.46 per cent to close at Rs 4,208.10 on the BSE, down from its previous close of Rs 4,359.05. The company’s market capitalisation stands at Rs 17,524 crore. Meanwhile, Bharat Forge’s stock ended 2.18 per cent lower at Rs 1,181, still trading more than 28 per cent above its 52-week low of Rs 919.10.

Bharat Forge, a flagship company of the Kalyani Group, was incorporated in 1961 and has grown into a key supplier of critical, high-performance components across sectors including automotive, power, oil & gas, defence and aerospace, construction and mining, rail and marine, and general engineering.

The filing, signed by Urmi Chaudhury, Company Secretary & Compliance Officer, was submitted to both the NSE and the BSE for investor information and records.