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BEML Q1 earnings: Net loss narrows to Rs 27 crore, revenue rises 29%

BEML Q1 earnings: Net loss narrows to Rs 27 crore, revenue rises 29%

Loss narrowed on a one-time exceptional gain of Rs 33 Cr Vs Nil (YoY). Revenue rose 29.3% to Rs 820 crore in Q1 against Rs 634 crore in Q1 of the previous fiscal.  

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Aug 7, 2026 1:09 PM IST
BEML Q1 earnings: Net loss narrows to Rs 27 crore, revenue rises 29% EBITDA rose 26.6% t Rs 220.51 crore in Q1 against Rs 174.12 Cr (YoY) in Q1 of the previous fiscal.

Shares of BEML Ltd, a leading manufacturer of mining equipment, rail coaches and defence platforms, were trading on a flat note even as the PSU firm narrowed its loss in Q1 and recommended revised Final Dividend of Rs. 12.28/- per equity share of face value for the financial year 2025-26.

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BEML reported a loss of Rs 27 crore in Q1 against Rs 64-crore loss in the year ago period.  Loss narrowed on a one-time exceptional gain of Rs 33 Cr Vs Nil (YoY). Revenue rose 29.3% to Rs 820 crore in Q1 against Rs 634 crore in Q1 of the previous fiscal.

EBITDA rose 26.6% at Rs 220.51 crore in Q1 against Rs 174.12 Cr (YoY) in Q1 of the previous fiscal.  EBITDA margin stood at 12% in the last quarter against 9.73% on a year on year basis.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Aug 7, 2026 1:09 PM IST
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