BEML says stock split this month, check details 

Shares of state-owned heavy equipment maker BEML are in news today after the firm said its board is scheduled to meet on Monday, July 21, 2025, to consider a stock split, a sub-division of its equity shares. This will be the first stock split by the state-run company. Shares of BEML Ltd ended 6% higher at Rs 4425 on the BSE in the previous session.

A company considers stock split to raise its outstanding shares and improve trading liquidity by making the it more affordable for shareholders.

"We hereby intimate that a Board Meeting of M/s. BEML Limited will be held on Monday, the 21 st July, 2025, inter-alia, to: - Sub-division / Split of Equity Shares of the company pursuant to the provisions of section 61(1)(d) of the Companies Act,2013," said BEML.

Last week, BEML Limited said it has secured two separate export orders with a combined value of approximately $6.23 million. One order is from the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) region for the supply of heavy-duty bulldozers. The second is a maiden order from Uzbekistan for the supply of a high-performance motor grader.

Fourth quarter

BEML logged a 12% rise in net profit at Rs 287.5 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, from Rs 257 crore in the same period last year. Revenue climbed 9.1% year-on-year to Rs 1,652.5 crore compared to Rs 1,514 crore in Q4 FY24, led by healthy performance across segments.

The company's EBITDA stood at Rs 422.6 crore, an improvement of 13.9% from the previous fiscal year, while operating margins increased to 25.57%. This growth indicates effective cost management and strong performance across all segments. Additionally, BEML had declared a second interim dividend of Rs 15 per equity share earlier in May, although a decision on the final dividend for FY25 has been deferred. The company's consistent financial health and strategic market expansions are likely to keep investor interest high.