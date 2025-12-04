BEML wins second order in two days, check stock reaction

BEML Ltd has received an order worth Rs 157 crore from Loram Rail Maintenance India to manufacture switch rail grinding machines for Indian Railways. "These machines will be supplied to Indian Railways for track maintenance," the company said in an exchange filing.

The order comes a day after BEML secured a ₹414 crore contract from Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) to supply additional trainsets for the Namma Metro Phase II project. The consecutive contract wins reflect BEML’s increasing presence in the rail and metro segment, which sits alongside its defence, aerospace, mining, and construction businesses.

BEML's stock was trading on a flat note at Rs 1769.60 on Thursday despite the news of the order. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 14,738 crore. In its latest financial report for the July–September quarter of FY26, BEML reported a 6% fall in net profit year-on-year, reaching Rs 48 crore. Revenue for the period slipped by 2.4% to Rs 839 crore. Despite these declines, EBITDA was steady at Rs 73 crore, and the operating margin rose marginally to 8.7% from 8.5%. The government of India continues to be the largest shareholder, holding a 53.86% stake as of June 30, 2025.

The back-to-back orders underscore the importance of BEML's rail and metro business, which is a core vertical for the state-owned enterprise classified as 'Schedule A' under the Ministry of Defence. The latest agreements further strengthen BEML’s position in the infrastructure and public transport sectors, reflecting the company's strategy to focus on growth areas within its portfolio. Financial stability and cost management remain in focus as BEML executes recent contracts and seeks to maintain operational efficiencies despite subdued profit and revenue figures in the latest quarter.