BEML shares in focus today on fresh order win

BEML Limited, a state-owned manufacturer based in Bengaluru, has announced securing export orders valued at approximately $6.23 million. The orders include the supply of heavy-duty bulldozers to the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) region and a maiden order from Uzbekistan for a high-performance motor grader. This strategic win underscores BEML's growing influence in international markets, particularly in regions like CIS and Uzbekistan, where infrastructure development is on the rise.

BEML's recent success in securing these international orders highlights its expanding global footprint and competitive positioning in the earthmoving and mining equipment industry. The company’s strategic moves in the international market align with its robust domestic performance, further evidenced by a significant contract win worth 3,658 crore with the Chennai Metro.

As BEML continues to strengthen its presence in both domestic and international markets, its performance is closely watched by investors, evidenced by the recent uptick in its share price. The company's ability to adapt to market demands and leverage its expertise in engineering and manufacturing remains a key factor in its ongoing success.

Fourth quarter

BEML reported a 12% rise in net profit at Rs 287.5 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, from Rs 257 crore in the same period last year. Revenue climbed 9.1% year-on-year to Rs 1,652.5 crore compared to Rs 1,514 crore in Q4 FY24, led by healthy performance across segments.

The company's EBITDA stood at 422.6 crore, an improvement of 13.9% from the previous fiscal year, while operating margins increased to 25.57%. This growth indicates effective cost management and strong performance across all segments. Additionally, BEML had declared a second interim dividend of 15 per equity share earlier in May, although a decision on the final dividend for FY25 has been deferred. The company's consistent financial health and strategic market expansions are likely to keep investor interest high.