BEML share price: PSU stock rises 5% after Rs 5,400 crore order win; key details

BEML shares rose 5.36% on Friday, hitting a high of Rs 2,121, compared with their previous close of Rs 2,013.05.

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail project is India's first high-speed rail corridor and is being developed between Mumbai and Ahmedabad. The latest order adds to BEML's involvement in the country's high-speed rail and transportation infrastructure segment.

BEML is a public sector undertaking under the Ministry of Defence and operates across defence and aerospace, mining and construction, and rail and metro segments. The company manufactures a range of products and equipment across these sectors.

Advertisement

The company said the order was secured from NHSRCL for both supply and maintenance activities, indicating that the contract covers not only the provision of high-speed rolling stock but also associated works linked to the project.

The development comes as BEML continues to participate in India's expanding rail and infrastructure ecosystem, with its rail and metro business forming one of the company's key operating segments.