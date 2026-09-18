BEML share price: PSU stock rises 5% after Rs 5,400 crore order win; key details

BEML Ltd shares rose 5% in Friday's trade after the state-owned defence and engineering company secured an order valued at over Rs 5,400 crore from the National High Speed Rail Corporation Ltd (NHSRCL) for the supply and maintenance of high-speed rolling stock and allied works for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail (MAHSR) Corridor.
According to the company's exchange filing, the order has been awarded by NHSRCL and covers the supply and maintenance of high-speed rolling stock along with allied works for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail Corridor. BEML said the order forms part of its normal course of business.