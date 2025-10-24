BEML shares climb 4% on partnering with Tesmec SPA Italy

Shares of BEML Ltd jumped 3.54 per cent in Friday's trade to touch a high of Rs 4,553.50 after signing a pact to introduce surface miner equipment with Italian firm Tesmec. The stock was last seen up 1.24 per cent at Rs 4,452.50. At this price, it has rallied 40.70 per cent over the last six months.

"BEML Ltd and M/s. Tesmec, S.P.A. Italy have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), for introducing Surface Miner equipment by BEML for Mining application," the state-run defence firm stated in an exchange filing.

Before this, BEML and Kineco Ltd have signed a MoU to collaborate in the field of advanced composite manufacturing for aerospace and Defence applications.

From a technical standpoint, the counter is trading above the 5-day, 10-, 20-, 30-, 50-, 100-, 150-day and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs). Its 14-day relative strength index (RSI) came at 58.60. A level below 30 is defined as oversold while a value above 70 is considered overbought.

The scrip has a standalone/consolidated price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 61.75/31.62 against a price-to-book (P/B) value of 7.26. Earnings per share (EPS) stood at 72.11/140.82 with a return on equity (RoE) of 11.76. According to Trendlyne data, BEML has a one-year beta of 1.5, indicating high volatility.

Around 56,000 shares were last seen changing hands on BSE today, higher than the two-week average volume of 15,000 shares. Turnover on the counter stood at Rs 25.30 crore, commanding a market capitalisation (m-cap) of Rs 18,535.76 crore.

BEML, a public sector undertaking under the Ministry of Defence, operates in strategic sectors such as defence, railways, mining, power and construction. As of September 2025, the government held a 54.03 per cent stake in the company.