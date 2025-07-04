BEML shares jump 5%; BSE, NSE seek clarity on defence units expansion report

Shares of BEML Ltd (formerly Bharat Earth Movers Ltd) jumped 4.51 per cent in Friday's trade, hitting a high of Rs 4,651.95. The stock's rally aligned with a broader surge in defence counters after the government allocated over Rs 1 lakh crore to the sector. The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) approved capital acquisition proposals worth around Rs 1.05 lakh crore.

Around 62,000 shares were last seen changing hands on BSE. The figure was slightly lower than the two-week average volume of 64,000 shares. Turnover on the counter came at Rs 28.15 crore, commanding a market capitalisation (m-cap) of Rs 18,848.30 crore.

Technically, BEML's scrip traded higher than the 5-day, 10-, 20-, 30-, 50-, 100-, 150-day and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs). Its 14-day relative strength index (RSI) came at 59.95. A level below 30 is defined as oversold while a value above 70 is considered overbought.

The company's stock has a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 64.09 against a price-to-book (P/B) value of 7.38. Earnings per share (EPS) stood at 70.64 with a return on equity (RoE) of 11.52. According to Trendlyne data, BEML has a one-year beta of 1.42, indicating high volatility.

Separately, exchanges BSE and NSE have sought clarification from BEML regarding a report about the company's expansion of defence manufacturing units. "The Exchange has sought clarification from BEML Ltd on July 4, 2025, with reference to news quoting 'BEML Expands Defence Manufacturing With New Units At KGF Complex.' The reply is awaited," the defence PSU stated.

BEML, a public sector undertaking under the Ministry of Defence, operates in strategic sectors such as defence, railways, mining, power and construction. As of March 2025, the government held a 54.03 per cent stake in the company.