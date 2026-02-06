BEML shares slide nearly 8% after Q3 loss despite revenue growth

Shares of state-owned BEML Ltd plunged in Friday's late trading session after the company reported a net loss for the third quarter (Q3 FY26). The stock fell 7.59 per cent to Rs 1,615.50 following the earnings announcement.

For the quarter ended December, BEML posted a net loss of Rs 22.38 crore, reversing from a net profit of Rs 24.41 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter last year.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Despite the bottom-line setback, the company's revenue showed a decent uptick. Revenue for the quarter rose 23.69 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1,083.27 crore, compared with Rs 875.77 crore in the year-ago period.

Jigar S Patel, Senior Manager – Technical Research at Anand Rathi, said support for the stock is seen at Rs 1,500, while resistance is placed at Rs 1,860. He added that a decisive move above Rs 1,860 could push the stock towards Rs 1,900, with the expected short-term trading range pegged between Rs 1,500 and Rs 1,900.

Meanwhile, the counter is trading below the 5-day, 10-day, 20-day, 30-day, 50-day, 100-day, 150-day and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs). Its 14-day relative strength index (RSI) came at 37.16. A level below 30 is defined as oversold, while a value above 70 is considered overbought.

Advertisement

The scrip has a standalone/consolidated price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 44.10/22.96 against a price-to-book (P/B) value of 5.24. Earnings per share (EPS) stood at 36.46/70.05.82 with a return on equity (RoE) of 11.89. According to Trendlyne data, BEML has a one-year beta of 1.55, indicating high volatility.

Around 1.25 lakh shares were last seen changing hands on BSE today, higher than the two-week average volume of 29,000 shares. Turnover on the counter stood at Rs 20.23 crore, commanding a market capitalisation (m-cap) of Rs 13,409.53 crore.

BEML, a public sector undertaking under the Ministry of Defence, operates in strategic sectors such as defence, railways, mining, power and construction. As of December 2025, the government held a 54.03 per cent stake in the company.