BEML shares zoomed 22% in 3 sessions; is some caution warranted now?

Prashun Talukdar
  • Updated May 27, 2025 10:40 AM IST
Shares of BEML Ltd (formerly Bharat Earth Movers Ltd) extended their gains for the third straight session on Tuesday. The stock rose 3.71 per cent to hit a day high of Rs 4,437.95. At this price, it has gained 22.28 per cent in three trading days.

The state-run firm recorded a consolidated net profit of Rs 288 crore for the fourth quarter of the financial year 2025 (Q4 FY25), registering a nearly 12 per cent rise from Rs 256.8 crore seen in the same period last year. During the quarter under review, its revenue from operations climbed more than 9 per cent to Rs 1,652.53 crore from Rs 1,513.65 crore for Q4 FY24.

One analyst noted that the recent sharp uptick in BEML warrants a cautious approach, while another recommended booking profits at current levels, citing overbought conditions on the technical charts.

Osho Krishan, Senior Analyst – Technical & Derivative Research at Angel One, said, "BEML has witnessed a decisive spurt in price and volumes. The rally has been vertical in nature and the counter nears its swing highs of Rs 4,500-4,520 levels, which demands a cautious stance at current levels. On the lower end, the support is placed near the Rs 4,100-4,000-subzone in the comparable period."

Sebi-registered independent research analyst AR Ramachandran underscored that BEML looked bullish but overbought on daily charts with next resistance at Rs 4,548. "Investors should be booking profits as a daily close below support of Rs 3,742 could lead to a downward target of Rs 2,935 in the near term," he added.

Ravi Singh, SVP - Retail Research at Religare Broking, suggested that Rs 4,600 will be the next target price for the stock along with a stop loss placed at Rs 4,000 level.

Jigar S Patel, Senior Manager (Technical Research Analyst at Anand Rathi), said, "Support will be at Rs 4,000 and a decisive move above Rs 4,250 level will trigger a further upside of Rs 4,500. The expected trading range will be between Rs 4,000 and Rs 4,500 for the short term."

The scrip traded higher than the 5-day, 10-, 20-, 30-, 50-, 100-, 150-day and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs). Its 14-day relative strength index (RSI) came at 80.71. A level below 30 is defined as oversold while a value above 70 is considered overbought.

As per BSE, the company's stock has a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 68.97 against a price-to-book (P/B) value of 7.11. Earnings per share (EPS) stood at 63.22 with a return on equity (RoE) of 10.31. According to Trendlyne data, BEML has a one-year beta of 1.7, indicating high volatility.

BEML is a multi-technology firm under the Ministry of Defence. It operates in core sectors such as defence, rail, power, mining and construction. As of March 2025, the government held a 54.03 per cent stake in the PSU.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: May 27, 2025 10:40 AM IST
