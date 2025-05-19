BEML, Shyam Metalics, PNB among 4 stock picks from SMC Global for decent gains

Amid the see-saw moves in the Indian stock markets, domestic brokerage firm SMC Global Securities has suggested four stocks- BEML Ltd, Vinati Organics Ltd, Punjab National Bank and Shyam Metalics & Energy Ltd- to bet amid the scarce opportunities to make money. The brokerage has picked the former two based on their strong technical charts, while the latter two appear to be robust based on their sound fundamentals. Here's what the brokerage has to say about these counters:

BEML | Buy | Target Price: Rs 4,150-4,200 | Stop Loss: Rs 3,250

BEML has demonstrated a sustained recovery, trending upward within a well-defined rising channel, after reaching a 52-week low of 2350 in March. Last week, it regained bullish momentum, decisively breaking above its 200-day exponential moving average (EMA). This upward move was accompanied by a notable surge in trading volume, reinforcing the strength of the breakout and suggesting potential for further upside in the near term. The technical setup indicates renewed buying interest, with the stock poised for additional gains if the momentum sustains. Therefore, one can accumulate a stock in range of Rs 3,600- Rs 3,630 for the expected upside of Rs 4,150- Rs 4,200 levels with stop loss below Rs 3,250 levels.

Punjab National Bank | Buy | Target Price: Rs 126 | Upside Potential: 27%

Punjab National Bank has achieved strong business growth and improved asset quality in Q4FY25, reflecting consistency, continuity, and long-term resilience. Its board approved raising capital for an amount up to Rs 8,000 crore through issuance of Basel III compliant Bonds, to be raised in one or more tranches during FY 2025-26. It remains focused on strengthening core value drivers, with key priorities including customer centricity, ease of banking, enhanced branch ambiance, expansion across 100 districts, RAM market share growth, and better underwriting standards. Thus, it is expected that the stock may see a price target of Rs 126 in 8 to 10 months.

Vinati Organics | Buy | Target Price: Rs 2,000-2010 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,600

Vinati Organics has staged a sharp V-shaped recovery from its recent lows, successfully surging back above its 200-day exponential moving average (EMA) on the daily charts. The rebound has unfolded within a rising channel, with the stock forming a higher-low pattern, indicating strengthening bullish momentum. Technically, the stock has now broken out above the Inverted Head & Shoulder pattern on daily charts reinforcing the bullish structure. The recovery has been supported by rising volumes, suggesting increasing buying interest and validating the breakout. Further upside momentum is anticipated as the stock sustains above key resistance levels. Therefore, one can accumulate a stock in the range of Rs 1,750-1,775 for the expected upside of Rs 2,000-2,010 levels with stop loss below Rs 1,600 levels.

Shyam Metalics & Energy | Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,072 | Upside: 15%

Shyam Metalics is a steel player in West Bengal, Odisha, Girdih and Madhya Pradesh with a focus on long steel products, ferro alloys, aluminum and stainless steel. It has the ability to sell intermediate and final products across the steel value chain. It is the sixth-largest integrated steel producer in India, with a production capacity of 15.13 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) as of FY25, and ranks among the largest producers of ferro alloys and the fourth-largest in sponge iron capacity. It is a strong player in India’s steel and ferro alloys sector, with robust fundamentals, a diversified product portfolio, and ambitious expansion plans. Its recent developments like new product launches and capacity additions position it for future growth. Thus, it is expected that the stock may see a price target of Rs 1,072 in 8 to 10 months.