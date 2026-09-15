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BEML, Supreme Petro, Heritage Foods: Top stocks to buy for short-term gains; check target prices

BEML, Supreme Petro, Heritage Foods: Top stocks to buy for short-term gains; check target prices

BEML1,972.40(2.52%)

Domestic brokerage firms like Canara Bank Securities and SMC Global have suggested select stocks to make short--term gains based on their strong charts and technical parameters.

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Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar
  • Updated Sep 15, 2026 10:20 AM IST
BEML, Supreme Petro, Heritage Foods: Top stocks to buy for short-term gains; check target pricesVenky's (India) reflects a stock emerging from a prolonged base-building phase after a multi-year decline from its recent peak.

Amid the rising volatility in the Indian equity benchmark indices, domestic brokerage firms like Canara Bank Securities and SMC Global Securities have suggested select stocks like Heritage Foods, Venky's (India), Supreme Petrochem and BEML to make short--term gains based on the their strong charts and sound technical parameters. Here's what the brokerage firms have to say on these stocks:

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Heritage Foods | Buy | Target Price: Rs 460-465 | Stop Loss: Rs 379
Heritage Foods Ltd is showing a decisive breakout from an ascending triangle consolidation on weekly charts that formed over the past several months near its long-term base. After correcting sharply from recent highs, the stock built a tight range between a flat overhead resistance around Rs 390–400 and a rising trend line support near Rs 300–330, compressing volatility. The current price action pushed the stock above Rs 410 mark, closing above both the horizontal resistance and the falling supply zone, confirming a breakout with expanding volume. RSI is trending firmly above 60, and MACD lines have turned positive with a bullish crossover, reinforcing momentum. A sustainable trade above Rs 390 likely to keep the bias constructive. Therefore, one can accumulate a stock on dips in the range of Rs 400-410 levels with the expected upside of Rs 460-465 levels with stop loss below Rs 370.
Recommended by: SMC Global Securities

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Supreme Petrochem | Buy | Target Price: Rs 845-883 | Stop Loss: Rs 775
The chart of Supreme Petrochem Ltd has given a bullish breakout from a downward sloping trendline. Price has again moved above all of the moving averages, indicating improving momentum and strengthening trend structure. RSI is near the bullish zone around 62, reflecting strong momentum, which can further move upwards in the short term. We recommend to buy at current levels with short-term targets of Rs 844.75-882.70, and keep a stop loss at Rs 774.70.
Recommended by: Canara Bank Securities

Venky's (India) | Buy | Target Price: Rs 2,080-2,100 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,580
Venkys (India) Ltd reflects a stock emerging from a prolonged base-building phase after a multi-year decline from its Rs 2,400 peak. A series of higher lows marked by successive demand zones near Rs 1,300–1,350 indicates accumulation at lower levels. Price has now decisively broken above the horizontal resistance band at Rs 1,600 with breakout observed above inverted head & shoulder pattern on technical setup. With the current candle closing at Rs 1,787.20 on strong volume and RSI holding above 60 along with a positive MACD crossover supports the bullish structural shift. The breakout zone of Rs 1,600 flips to immediate support, while the rising sequence of demand zones near Rs 1,450-1,500 forms a stronger base. Therefore, one can accumulate a stock in the range of Rs 1,760-1,790 for the expected upside of Rs 2,080-2,100 levels with stop loss below Rs 1,580.
Recommended by: SMC Global Securities

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BEML | Buy | Target Price: Rs 2,203-2,404 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,848
The charts of BEML Ltd have given a bullish breakout from a downward sloping trendline. The price has again moved above all of the moving averages, indicating improving momentum and strengthening trend structure. RSI is near the bullish zone around 60, reflecting strong momentum, which can further move upwards in the short term. We recommend to buy at current levels with short-term targets of Rs 2,203.3-2,404.7, and keep a stop-loss at Rs 1848.2.
Recommended by: Canara Bank Securities

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar

Pawan Nahar is a financial journalist with over a decade in journalism, saying good morning to BSE's Sensex and NSE Nifty50. Keen follower of IPOs, he also tracks cryptos, and personal finance — covering everything one can invest in. Known for due diligence and fluent Hindi, he blends insight with engaging storytelling. A YouTube learner beyond work, he enjoys cooking, poetry, traveling, and gaming.

Published on: Sep 15, 2026 10:20 AM IST
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