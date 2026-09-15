BEML, Supreme Petro, Heritage Foods: Top stocks to buy for short-term gains; check target prices

Supreme Petrochem | Buy | Target Price: Rs 845-883 | Stop Loss: Rs 775

The chart of Supreme Petrochem Ltd has given a bullish breakout from a downward sloping trendline. Price has again moved above all of the moving averages, indicating improving momentum and strengthening trend structure. RSI is near the bullish zone around 62, reflecting strong momentum, which can further move upwards in the short term. We recommend to buy at current levels with short-term targets of Rs 844.75-882.70, and keep a stop loss at Rs 774.70.

Recommended by: Canara Bank Securities



Venky's (India) | Buy | Target Price: Rs 2,080-2,100 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,580

Venkys (India) Ltd reflects a stock emerging from a prolonged base-building phase after a multi-year decline from its Rs 2,400 peak. A series of higher lows marked by successive demand zones near Rs 1,300–1,350 indicates accumulation at lower levels. Price has now decisively broken above the horizontal resistance band at Rs 1,600 with breakout observed above inverted head & shoulder pattern on technical setup. With the current candle closing at Rs 1,787.20 on strong volume and RSI holding above 60 along with a positive MACD crossover supports the bullish structural shift. The breakout zone of Rs 1,600 flips to immediate support, while the rising sequence of demand zones near Rs 1,450-1,500 forms a stronger base. Therefore, one can accumulate a stock in the range of Rs 1,760-1,790 for the expected upside of Rs 2,080-2,100 levels with stop loss below Rs 1,580.

Recommended by: SMC Global Securities



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BEML | Buy | Target Price: Rs 2,203-2,404 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,848

The charts of BEML Ltd have given a bullish breakout from a downward sloping trendline. The price has again moved above all of the moving averages, indicating improving momentum and strengthening trend structure. RSI is near the bullish zone around 60, reflecting strong momentum, which can further move upwards in the short term. We recommend to buy at current levels with short-term targets of Rs 2,203.3-2,404.7, and keep a stop-loss at Rs 1848.2.

Recommended by: Canara Bank Securities