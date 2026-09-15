BEML, Supreme Petro, Heritage Foods: Top stocks to buy for short-term gains; check target prices

Amid the rising volatility in the Indian equity benchmark indices, domestic brokerage firms like Canara Bank Securities and SMC Global Securities have suggested select stocks like Heritage Foods, Venky's (India), Supreme Petrochem and BEML to make short--term gains based on the their strong charts and sound technical parameters. Here's what the brokerage firms have to say on these stocks:
Heritage Foods | Buy | Target Price: Rs 460-465 | Stop Loss: Rs 379
Heritage Foods Ltd is showing a decisive breakout from an ascending triangle consolidation on weekly charts that formed over the past several months near its long-term base. After correcting sharply from recent highs, the stock built a tight range between a flat overhead resistance around Rs 390–400 and a rising trend line support near Rs 300–330, compressing volatility. The current price action pushed the stock above Rs 410 mark, closing above both the horizontal resistance and the falling supply zone, confirming a breakout with expanding volume. RSI is trending firmly above 60, and MACD lines have turned positive with a bullish crossover, reinforcing momentum. A sustainable trade above Rs 390 likely to keep the bias constructive. Therefore, one can accumulate a stock on dips in the range of Rs 400-410 levels with the expected upside of Rs 460-465 levels with stop loss below Rs 370.
Recommended by: SMC Global Securities