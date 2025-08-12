Bharat Dynamics Q1 profit zooms 154% to Rs 18 crore; revenue up 30%

State-run Bharat Dynamics Ltd (BDL) on Tuesday reported a 154.37 per cent year-on-year (YoY) surge in its net profit during the June 2025 quarter (Q1 FY26). During the quarter under review, profit came at Rs 18.34 crore as against Rs 7.21 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The defence PSU's revenue from operations climbed 29.69 per cent to Rs 247.92 crore in Q1 FY26 from Rs 191.16 crore in the year-ago period. Total expenses rose to Rs 311.65 crore.

The quarterly earnings were declared post-market hours today. Earlier in the day, BDL shares slipped 2.06 per cent to close at Rs 1,485.85.

Technically, the scrip traded lower than the 5-day, 10-, 20-, 30, 50-, 100-day and 150-day simple moving averages (SMAs) but 200-day simple moving average (SMA). Its 14-day relative strength index (RSI) came at 37.21. A level below 30 is defined as oversold while a value above 70 is considered overbought.

As per BSE, the stock has a price-to-equity (P/E) ratio of 7.57 against a price-to-book (P/B) value of 0.84. Earnings per share (EPS) stood at 92.75 with a return on equity (RoE) of 24.08. According to Trendlyne data, BDL has a one-year beta of 1.1, indicating high volatility.

Advertisement

The counter saw heavy trading volume on BSE as around 1.64 lakh shares changed hands on BSE today, higher than the two-week average volume of 88,000 shares. Turnover on the counter came at Rs 24.40 crore, commanding a market capitalisation (m-cap) of Rs 54,465.69 crore.

Bharat Dynamics is a public sector undertaking (PSU) under the Defence Ministry. As of June 2025, the government held a 74.93 per cent stake in the defence PSU.