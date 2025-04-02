scorecardresearch
Bharat Dynamics shares jumped 6% in fag-end trade today; here's why

Bharat Dynamics shares jumped 6% in fag-end trade today; here's why

BDL share price: The stock surged 6.42 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 1,324.90. It eventually settled 5.79 per cent higher at Rs 1,317. At this price, the scrip has risen 16.16 per cent on a year-to-date (YTD) basis.

BDL share price: The scrip traded higher than the 5-day, 10-, 20-, 30-, 50-, 100-, 150-day and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs). BDL share price: The scrip traded higher than the 5-day, 10-, 20-, 30-, 50-, 100-, 150-day and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs).

Shares of Bharat Dynamics Ltd (BDL) recorded a sharp rise in Wednesday's late trading deals. The stock surged 6.42 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 1,324.90. It eventually settled 5.79 per cent higher at Rs 1,317. At this price, the scrip has risen 16.16 per cent on a year-to-date (YTD) basis.

Today's uptick came after the defence PSU shared flash performance figures for the financial year 2024-25 (FY25). BDL said it achieved a turnover of over Rs 3,300 crore (provisional and unaudited) in FY25 as against Rs 2,369 crore in the year-ago period, registering a record growth of around 40 per cent.

"This includes, the highest ever export turnover of over Rs 1,200 crore during FY25 compared to the previous year's export turnover of Rs 161 crore, registering a record growth of over 640 per cent. In the fiscal year 2024-25, BDL secured orders worth Rs 6,668 crore and order book position of the company as on April 1, 2025, is around Rs 22,700 crore," the state-run defence firm added.

On technical setup, the scrip traded higher than the 5-day, 10-, 20-, 30-, 50-, 100-, 150-day and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs). Its 14-day relative strength index (RSI) came at 37.21. A level below 30 is defined as oversold while a value above 70 is considered overbought.

As per BSE, the stock has a price-to-equity (P/E) ratio of 7.57 against a price-to-book (P/B) value of 0.84. Earnings per share (EPS) stood at 92.75 with a return on equity (RoE) of 63.11. According to Trendlyne data, BDL has a one-year beta of 1.2, indicating high volatility.

Around 73,000 shares changed hands on BSE today, lower than the two-week average volume of 1.31 lakh shares. Turnover on the counter came at Rs 9.18 crore, commanding a market capitalisation (m-cap) of Rs 48,276.28 crore.

Bharat Dynamics is a public sector undertaking (PSU) under the Defence Ministry. As of December 2024, the government held a 74.93 per cent stake in the defence PSU.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Apr 02, 2025, 4:36 PM IST
