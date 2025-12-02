Bharat Electronics, Adani Ports, ITC: How to trade these buzzing Nifty50 stocks

Indian benchmark indices settled with mild cuts on Monday after hitting new record highs. Traders remained cautious as rate cut hopes by the RBI faded amid better GDP numbers and falling Indian rupee. BSE Sensex shed 64.77 points, or 0.08 per cent, to settle at 85,641.90, while NSE's Nifty50 fell 27.20 points, or 0.10 per cent, to close at 26,175.75 for the day.

Select buzzing Nifty50 stocks including Bharat Electronics (BEL), ITC and Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone are likely to remain under the spotlight of traders for the session today. Here is what Jigar S Patel, Senior Technical Research Analyst at Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers has to say on these stocks for Tuesday's trading session:



Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone | Buy on dips | Resistance: Rs 1,600 | Support: Rs 1,500

Adani Ports has recently given a breakout above Rs 1,525 and is sustaining well above this level, confirming strength in the ongoing uptrend. Prior to the breakout, the 10–20 DEMA zone offered solid support, indicating steady buying interest. The RSI is placed at 67, reflecting strong momentum, while the MACD has formed a bullish crossover above the zero line, further reinforcing the positive outlook. In the near term, support is seen at Rs 1500, while resistance lies at Rs 1,600. Given the technical setup, traders may consider adopting a buy-on-dips strategy.

ITC | Range-bound | Resistance: Rs 412 | Support: Rs 395

Currently, ITC is trading in a consolidation range between Rs 400 and Rs 430. In the past, the stock has formed multiple bottoms near the Rs 395 zone, indicating strong demand at that level. As a result, support is expected around 395, while resistance is seen near Rs 412. Given this structure, one may wait for a dip toward Rs 395 for fresh buying opportunities. We expect the consolidation phase to continue for a few more sessions before a decisive move emerges.



Bharat Electronics | Buy on dips | Resistance: Rs 430 | Support: Rs 300

Bharat Electronics (BEL) is currently taking support at the 10–20 DEMA zone, indicating steady buying interest at lower levels. The RSI is placed at 52 after posting a sharp V-shaped recovery from the 40 marks, reflecting improving momentum. In the short term, support is positioned near Rs 400, while resistance is seen around Rs 430. Considering the technical structure, traders may continue to follow a buy-on-dips approach.