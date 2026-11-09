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Bharat Electronics bags additional orders worth Rs 909 crore

Bharat Electronics bags additional orders worth Rs 909 crore

BEL394.90(0.70%)

Bharat Electronics disclosed the order win under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, through filings to the National Stock Exchange and BSE.

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Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh
  • Updated Nov 9, 2026 1:35 PM IST
Bharat Electronics bags additional orders worth Rs 909 croreBharat Electronics shares touched an intraday low of Rs 392.80 on November 9, compared with their previous close of Rs 397.70.

Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL), a Navratna Defence Public Sector Undertaking, has secured additional orders worth Rs 909 crore since its last disclosure on October 21, 2026.

In a press release dated November 6, the company said the major orders received include Stabilized Optronic Pedestal, communication equipment, navigation systems, night vision devices, software solutions, components, upgrades, spares and services. The latest announcement covers a range of defence-related equipment, systems and services.

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Bharat Electronics shares touched a low of Rs 392.80 on November 9, compared with their previous close of Rs 397.70. This represents a decline of around 1% based on the day's low. The stock opened at Rs 398.30 and touched a high of Rs 399.05 during the trading session.

The company disclosed the order win under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, through filings to the National Stock Exchange and BSE. The order value of Rs 909 crore is additional to the orders disclosed by the company on October 21.

BEL is a state-owned defence electronics company under the Ministry of Defence. Its operations include the development and supply of electronics and related systems for the defence sector. The latest order announcement adds to its disclosed order wins, spanning equipment, upgrades, spares and services.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh

I'm a financial journalist covering stocks, corporate developments, markets, and the broader business landscape. I enjoy breaking down complex financial and corporate news into clear, accessible stories for readers.

At Business Today, I write about market movements, corporate announcements, and developments shaping India's business and financial landscape.

Published on: Nov 9, 2026 1:35 PM IST
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