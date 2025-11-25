Bharat Electronics: BEL ends 3-session slide; stock rises 2% today; here's the trigger

Shares of Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) snapped a three-day losing streak to climb 2 per cent higher in Friday’s trade after the state-owned aerospace and defence electronics company announced a joint venture (JV) agreement with France-based Safran Electronics & Defence to manufacture advanced weaponry on Indian soil.

The counter witnessed a sharp reversal in sentiment, rising as much as 1.7 per cent during the session to touch a day’s high of Rs 410.70 against its previous close of Rs 403.80. The uptick pushed the PSU giant's market capitalisation to Rs 2.99 lakh crore. The stock has been a wealth creator for investors this year, having gained nearly 40 per cent in 2025 so far. The counter is among the top Sensex gainers in today's session.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The trigger for the renewed buying interest is the signing of a Joint Venture Cooperation Agreement (JVCA) between BEL and Safran to produce the HAMMER (Highly Agile Modular Munition Extended Range) Smart Precision Guided Air-to-Ground Weapon in India.

The agreement, inked on November 24, transforms a preliminary intent expressed earlier this year at Aero India into a concrete business roadmap. The deal was signed by BEL CMD Manoj Jain and Safran’s Executive Vice President Alexandre Ziegler.

According to the release, this partnership is a major impetus to Make-in-India and Aatmanirbhar Bharat envisioned by the government. The collaboration will result in the formation of a Joint Venture Company (JVC) with a 50:50 shareholding structure.

The proposed JV aims to localise the manufacturing, supply, and maintenance of the HAMMER weapons to cater specifically to the operational requirements of the Indian Air Force and the Indian Navy.

Advertisement

Earlier, the defence major witnessed a flurry of order inflows, further strengthening its order book visibility. On November 14, BEL informed the exchanges that it had secured additional orders worth Rs 871 crore since its previous disclosure. This mandate primarily comprised the supply of fire control systems, thermal imagers, and ground support equipment, along with necessary upgrades and spares.

Prior to that, on November 10, the Navratna undertaking announced the receipt of contracts valued at Rs 792 crore. These orders spanned a wide range of critical defence requirements, including defence network upgrades, radio communication networks, radars, drones, and combat management systems. The continuous inflow of orders underscores the company's pivotal role in meeting the armed forces' modernisation needs.