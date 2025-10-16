Bharat Electronics: BEL shares in focus after Rs 592 crore defence contracts; key details

Shares of Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) were in focus on Thursday after the Navratna defence PSU announced it had bagged fresh contracts, further strengthening its robust order pipeline.

In a corporate filing to the BSE and NSE on Wednesday, October 15, after market hours, Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) disclosed that it has secured additional orders worth Rs 592 crore.

These contracts have been secured since the company’s last disclosure on September 29, 2025.

The scope of the new orders is diverse and spans multiple verticals for the defence major. According to the press release, the fresh contracts cover tank subsystems and overhauling, communication equipment, Combat Management Systems, and Ship Data Networks—key technologies that enhance the operational capabilities of the armed forces.

BEL has also received orders for the Train Collision Avoidance System (Kavach), a homegrown railway safety solution, along with Laser Dazzlers, Jammers, and various upgrades, spares, and services. The broad range of these contracts highlights the company’s strong presence across both defence and non-defence sectors.

Earlier, on September 29, BEL had informed the stock exchanges that it had secured additional orders worth Rs 1,092 Crore. These orders were received following the company's previous disclosure on September 16. The scope of those contracts included EW System upgrades, Defence Network upgrades, Tank Sub Systems, TR Modules, Communication Equipment, EVMs, spares, and services.