Bharat Electronics, HDFC Bank, Marico: How to trade these 3 buzzing stocks

Indian benchmark indices posted strong gains on Thursday on the back of supportive global cues like easing geopolitical concerns and value-based buying in select beaten down pockets. The BSE Sensex surged 899.71 points, or 1.14 per cent, to close at 80,015.90, while NSE's Nifty50 soared 285.40 points, or 1.17 per cent, to end at 24,765.90 for the day.

Select buzzing stocks HDFC Bank, Bharat Electronics and Marico are likely to remain under the spotlight of traders for the session today. Here is what Vishnu Kant Upadhyay, AVP of Research and Advisory at Master Capital Services has to say on them ahead of Friday's trading session:



HDFC Bank | Buy | Target Price: Rs 935-947 | Stop Loss: Rs 825

HDFC Bank Ltd is showing signs of a technical rebound after taking strong support near the horizontal demand zone around Rs 850. The price has given a sharp bounce from this level, indicating buying interest at lower levels. The broader chart structure remains constructive as the stock respects the long term moving average of 200 EMA on weekly charts. Momentum indicators are stabilizing after a corrective phase, suggesting selling pressure is easing. This recovery from key support could drive a short term upside move as price attempts to retrace the recent decline.



Bharat Electronics | Buy | Target Price: Rs 498-510 | Stop Loss: Rs 430

Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) has registered a strong breakout above its key horizontal resistance on the daily chart, signalling continuation of the prevailing uptrend. The price structure remains constructive with a well defined higher high, higher low formation, reflecting sustained buying interest. The stock is trading comfortably above its 20, 50 and 200 day EMAs, highlighting strong bullish alignment. Momentum indicators remain supportive, with RSI holding in the bullish zone, MACD positive, and ADX indicating strengthening trend momentum, favouring further upside in the near term.

Marico | Buy | Target Price: Rs 825-840 | Stop Loss: Rs 740

Marico Ltd continues to maintain a constructive uptrend, supported by a well defined higher high higher low structure on the daily chart. The recent retracement toward the 20 day EMA appears healthy and suggests profit booking within a broader bullish trend. Price has shown signs of stabilizing near this dynamic support, indicating sustained buying interest. Momentum indicators remain supportive, with RSI holding in bullish territory and MACD maintaining positive bias. The overall setup suggests the stock may resume its upward trajectory from current levels.