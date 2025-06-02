Bharat Electronics, Mazagon Dock, Bharat Dynamics: How to trade these buzzing 3 stocks

Indian benchmark indices settled lower on Friday amid mixed global cues as Temporary reinstatement of US tariff dented the market sentiments. Markets are likely to remain range-bound in the near-term. BSE Sensex fell 182.01 points, or 0.22 per cent, to settle at 81,451.01, while NSE's Nifty50 dropped 82.90 points, or 0.33 per cent to end at 24,750.70 for the day.

Select buzzing stocks including Bharat Dynamics Ltd, Bharat Electronics Ltd and Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd are likely to remain under the spotlight of traders for the session today. Here is what analysts from Mileen Vasudeo, Senior Technical Analyst at Arihant Capital Markets has to about these stocks ahead of Monday's trading session:



Bharat Electronics | Hold | Target Price: Rs 415-430| Stop Loss: Rs 360

The daily chart reflects strong upward momentum Bharat Electronics, although it now appears somewhat extended in the short term. Despite this, the stock continues to outperform the benchmark indices, and the RSI remains positively aligned both of which support the potential for a continuation of the bullish trend. In light of these observations, investors are advised to hold the stock at the current levels of Rs 385, with a stop loss at Rs 360. The anticipated upside target lies in the range of Rs 415–430 over the next couple of weeks.



Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders | Buy | Target Price: Rs 3,950-4,100 | Stop Loss: Rs 3,260

On the daily chart, Mazagon Dock continues to exhibit a higher high formation, indicating a sustained uptrend. Currently, it is undergoing a healthy retracement of the previous upward move. The price has strong support in the Rs 3,280–3,300 zone, which could act as a cushion for further declines. Notably, the stock is outperforming the benchmark indices, and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) remains in positive territory, reflecting underlying strength. Considering these factors, the stock appears poised to resume its upward momentum. Traders can look to buy at the current levels of Rs 3,475, with a stop loss at Rs 3,260, aiming for an upside target of Rs 3,950–4,100 over the next couple of weeks.



Bharat Dynamics | Hold | Target Price: Rs 2,200-2,300 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,900

Bharat Dynamics has exhibited strong upward momentum on the daily chart, though it now appears slightly overextended. Nevertheless, it continues to outperform the benchmark indices, and the RSI remains firmly positive—indicating that bullish momentum could persist. Given this setup, investors may consider holding the stock at the current market price of Rs 2,007, with a stop loss at Rs 1,900. The stock has the potential to reach targets of Rs 2,200–2,300 in the coming weeks.