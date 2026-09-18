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Bharat Electronics wins additional orders worth Rs 648 crore, check stock reaction 

Bharat Electronics wins additional orders worth Rs 648 crore, check stock reaction 

BEL397.65(0.56%)

BEL share price has clocked multibagger returns of 184% in three years and 483% in five years. 

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Sep 18, 2026 11:44 AM IST
Bharat Electronics wins additional orders worth Rs 648 crore, check stock reaction BEL shares rose 0.93% to Rs 399.30 in the current session against the previous close of Rs 395.60. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 2.90 lakh crore. 

Shares of Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) traded nearly a percent higher on Friday after the aero space and defence firm said it won additional orders worth Rs 648 crore on September 17 (Thursday).

BEL shares rose 0.93% to Rs 399.30 in the current session against the previous close of Rs 395.60. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 2.90 lakh crore.

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BEL stock has clocked multibagger returns of 184% in three years and 483% in five years.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of BEL stock stands at 43.4, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone. BEL shares are trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day  and 200 day moving averages.

"Navratna Defence Public Sector Undertaking, Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), has secured additional orders worth Rs.648 Crore since the last disclosure on 26th August 2026. Major orders received include Laser based IR jammer, communication equipment, cyber security solution, thermal imager, transducer, AI based software solution, TR modules, upgrades, spares, services etc," said BEL.

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Bharat Electronics' revenue rose 25.27% YoY to Rs 5,533.06 cr, while standalone net profit rose 8.17% to reach Rs 1,048.33 cr. The company’s robust order book stood at Rs 72,258 crore as of July 1, 2026.

Bharat Electronics manufactures and supplies electronic equipment and systems to defence sector.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Sep 18, 2026 11:44 AM IST
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