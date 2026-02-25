Defence sector firm Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) on Wednesday said it has won additional orders worth Rs 733 crore. BEL shares ended 0.99% higher at Rs 439.90 today against the previous close of Rs 435. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 3.21 lakh crore.

"Navratna Defence Public Sector Undertaking, Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), has

secured additional orders worth Rs. 733 Cr. since the last disclosure on 06th Feb 2026," said Bharat Electronics.

Major orders received include TR modules, communication equipment, encryptors, radars,jammers,software solutions,test equipment, upgrades, spares, services etc.

The firm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,579 crore in Q3 rising 20.4% from Rs 1,311 crore in the same period last year.

Revenue from operations rose 24% to Rs 7,154 crore in the October-December quarter (Q3 FY26) as compared to Rs 5,771 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Bharat Electronics manufactures and supplies electronic equipment and systems to defence sector.