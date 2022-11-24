Bharat Forge, PFC, JM Financial, Cupid and Polyplex Corp to go ex-dividend today

Thursday will see six stocks namely Bharat Forge, JM Financial, Power Finance Corporation (PFC), Cupid, Diamines & Chemicals and Polyplex Corporation going ex-dividend. Housing Development & Infrastructure will disclose its quarterly results today. The board of SRG Housing Finance will consider a proposal of issuing warrants during the day.

Bharat Forge will go ex-dividend today. The company had announced an interim dividend of Rs 1.50 per share. The record date for the same is November 25 and the dividend will be paid on December 13.

PFC shares will go ex-dividend. This company had announced an interim dividend of Rs 3 per share and the record date for the same is November 25. The dividend will be paid on December 12

JM Finanical had announced an interim dividend of Re 0.90 per share and the record date for the same is November 25. The dividend will be paid on December 14.

Diamines & Chemicals and Cupid had announced interim dividends of Rs 3 and Rs 2, respectively. The record date for the same is November 21. The Diamines & Chemicals dividend will be paid on December 14 and Cupid's on December 7.

Polyplex Corporation will go ex-interim and ex-special dividend. The company had announced an Rs 35 per share special dividend and Rs 20 per share interm dividend. The record date for the same is November 25 and both the dividends will be paid on December 14.

The HDIL board in its meeting today approve standalone financial results for June and September quarters.

The board of SRG Housing Finance will consider and approve allotment of 5,00,000 warrants convertible into equity shares of at a price of Rs 200 per warrant on Ppreferential basis.

Meanwhile, shares of Punjab National Bank are banned in the F&O segment today. Derivative contracts in a security are banned when they cross 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit (MWPL). No new positions can be created in the derivative contracts of said security. This prohibition is lifted when the open interest in the stock drops below 80 per cent of the MWPL across exchanges.