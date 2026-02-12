Bharat Forge on Thursday logged a 28% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 273 crore in Q3 against Rs 212.7 crore posted in Q3 of the previous fiscal. Revenue from operations of the auto parts maker rose 25% YoY to Rs 4342.9 crore in the last quarter against Rs 3475.5 crore in the year ago period.

Meanwhile, the management said the outlook for the business is positive with things starting to look up for the auto parts maker.

"Looking ahead into Q4 FY26 and FY27, it is fair to say that the worst is behind us and things are starting to look up. With both domestic and exports markets looking strong across sectors, and the commencement of ATAGS execution in H2 FY27, we expect high double digit top line growth and commensurate impact on profitability,” said Bharat Forge.

Bharat Forge stock rose 4.19% to Rs 1747. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 83,110 crore. Total 1.72 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 28.73 crore.

"The quarterly performance continued to be impacted by the de-stocking in the North American CV market. Standalone Revenues was up 7.0% sequentially to Rs 2,084 crores and EBITDA at Rs 569 Crore was up 4.6% QoQ translating in an EBITDA margin of 27.3%. The performance was aided by the strong growth in the Domestic automotive business and execution of defence orderbook. Export revenues witnessed a 3% sequential decline with auto sector down 13% and industrials showing a 11% increase," said Bharat Forge.

In Q3, the company secured new orders worth Rs 2,388 crore including Rs 1,878 crore in defence. As of December 31, 2025, the defence order book stood at Rs 11,130 crore.

"We signed the CQB Carbine contract with the Ministry of Defence for supply of more than 250,000 units to the Indian armed forces. This order unlocks significant growth opportunities for our Small Arms vertical within the Defence business," the firm added.