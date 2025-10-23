Bharat Forge shares rise 5% after reports of Rs 2,700 crore Indian Army defence contract

Shares of Bharat Forge Ltd rose 5 per cent on Thursday, after reports of securing a defence contract from the Indian Army.

The deal, valued at Rs 2,700 crore, covers the procurement of 4.25 lakh Close Quarter Carbines (CQBs) and addresses a long‑standing requirement of the armed forces, the Economic Times reported.

Shares of Bharat Forge rose as much as 4.9 per cent to touch day’s high of Rs 1,304.90 apiece on BSE against its previous close of Rs 1,243.60. At last check, the stock was trading 4.70 per cent higher at Rs 1302. The scrip is 41.6 per cent of its 52-week low of Rs 919.10.

According to an ET report, the contract has been signed with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

The carbine is a DRDO‑designed product that successfully passed rigorous trials.

While DRDO is the lead, large‑scale manufacturing will be handled by a private‑sector firm. The Kalyani Group, Bharat Forge's parent, has been a leading contender to manufacture the DRDO‑designed carbines.

The contract is expected to provide a substantial boost to the company's order book and cements its role as a critical private partner in India's defence modernisation.

The deal will equip soldiers with an indigenously manufactured, state‑of‑the‑art weapon. The 5.56x30mm carbine is designed for high‑intensity, close‑quarters combat and will replace ageing in‑service weapons.

Earlier, the company announced an expansion of its strategic partnership with global aerospace major Rolls-Royce. In a press release filed with the exchanges, Bharat Forge said it will manufacture and supply fan blades for Rolls-Royce's Pearl 10X engines.