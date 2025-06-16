Bharat Rasayan shares jumped 13% today; here's what tech charts hint at

Shares of Bharat Rasayan Ltd surged up to 12.54 per cent in Monday's trade to hit a high of Rs 10,128.40. The stock was last seen trading 10.77 per cent up at Rs 9,969.30. Despite today's upmove, it has slipped 16.51 per cent in a year.

The company reported a 62.3 per cent year-on-year (YoY) decline in net profit for the fourth quarter of FY25, falling to Rs 25 crore from Rs 67 crore in the same period last year. Revenue dipped marginally by 1 per cent to Rs 306.5 crore, compared to Rs 309.6 crore a year ago.

EBITDA also saw a sharp drop of 42 per cent, coming in at Rs 40.2 crore against Rs 69.3 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

On technical setup, Rs 9,000 could act as support for the counter.

"The stock has declined from around Rs 14,000 levels. From a positional perspective, Rs 9,000 is likely to act as a support. A move above the Rs 10,500 mark could serve as a trigger for further upside," said Vaishali Parekh, Vice-President – Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, in an interaction with Business Today.

The scrip traded higher than the 5-day, 10-, 20-, 30-, 50-day and 100-day simple moving averages (SMAs) but lower than the 150-day and 200-day SMAs. Its 14-day relative strength index (RSI) came at 64.56. A level below 30 is defined as oversold while a value above 70 is considered overbought.

The company's stock has a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 25.07 against a price-to-book (P/B) value of 3.65. Earnings per share (EPS) stood at 359.05 with a return on equity (RoE) of 14.55. According to Trendlyne data, Bharat Rasayan has a one-year beta of 1.04, indicating high volatility.

As of March 2025, promoters held a 74.79 per cent stake in the company.