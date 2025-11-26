Bharti Airtel block deal: Stock tanks 3% amid high turnover; seller's detail & more

Shares of Bharti Airtel Ltd tanked 3 per cent in Wednesday's trade as Rs 7,600 crore worth company shares changed hands on likely stake sale by a promoter group entity. As per the term sheet seen by Business Today, a total of 3.43 crore shares were to change hands at an offer price of Rs 2,096.70 apiece, which were at 3 per cent discount to Tuesday's closing price of Rs 2,161.60 on NSE. Indian Continent Investment (ICIL) was looking to offload shares. As per media reports, 3.5 crore Airtel shares, accounting for 0.6 per cent equity, got change hands at Rs 2,108 per share in block deal window, for Rs 2,108 apiece.

On NSE, Bharti Airtel shares were trading 2.20 per cent lower at Rs 2,114, after falling to a low of Rs 2,097.50 apiece earlier today. ICIL held 1.48 per cent stake in Bharti Airtel via 6,61,11,188 fully paid-up shares and 2,41,56,604 partly paid-up shares, as of September 30.

It had in August sold 6,00,00,000 Bharti Airtel shares at around Rs 1,870.40-1,871.95 apiece on NSE. More recently, in November, Pastel Ltd, an investment arm of Singtel of Singapore, sold 5,10,00,000 shares at Rs 2,030.37 apiece.

Goldman Sachs (India) Securities Private Limited is the sole placement agent for Wednesday's deal. The deal was made via bulk sale - by way of one or more share sales on the screen-based trading platform of Indian stock exchanges.

(More to come)

