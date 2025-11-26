Bharti Airtel block deal: Rs 7,193 cr worth shares may change hands; here's offer price

Shares of Bharti Airtel Ltd are in focus on Wednesday, as a total of Rs 7,193 crore ($806 million at echange rate of 89.2213) worth shares of the telecom operator may change hands via block deals, accounting for 0.56 per cent of outstanding share capital. As per the term sheet seen by Business Today, a total of 3.43 crore shares may change hands today at an offer price of Rs 2,096.70 apiece, which would be 3 per cent discount to Tuesday's closing price of Rs 2,161.60 on NSE. Indian Continent Investment (ICIL) is the selling shareholder.

A promoter group entity, ICIL owned 1.48 per cent stake in Bharti Airtel via 6,61,11,188 fully paid-up shares and 2,41,56,604 partly paid-up shares, as of September 30.

ICIL had in August sold 6,00,00,000 Bharti Airtel shares in August at around Rs 1,870.40-1,871.95 apiece on NSE. More recently, in November, Pastel Ltd, an investment arm of Singtel of Singapore, sold 5,10,00,000 shares at Rs 2,030.37 apiece.

Goldman Sachs (India) Securities Private Limited is the sole placement agent for Wednesday's deal. The deal will be made via bulk sale - by way of one or more share sales on the screen-based trading platform of Indian stock exchanges.

The term sheet suggested that there is no assurance that any order for shares will be met in part or full, principally due to the operational mechanics and the screen based trading mechanism of the Indian stock

exchanges.

Allocation of the equity shares to foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) is subject to the headroom available for acquisition of equity shares of the Company by such investors as per the investment limits prescribed under applicable Indian laws.

In the United States, Qualified Institutional Buyers as defined under Rule 144A under the U.S. Securities Act in transactions are exempt from registration requirements under the US Securities Act.

Meanwhile, Bharti Airtel’s AGR market share stood at 40 per cent in Q2, up 41 bps QoQ or 90bps YoY. Its incremental AGR YoY was Rs 3170 crore against Rs 2,930 crore for RJio. Circlewise analysis showed that in Q2FY26, Bharti’s AGR rose in metros (1.4 per cent QoQ) – Mumbai being weakest, at 0.6 per cet QoQ, ICICI Securities said.

AGR for A’ circles rose 2 per cent due to 4.3 per cent/ 3.5 per cent QoQ rise in Gujarat/Tamil Nadu; Karnataka dipped 0.4 per cent QoQ.

B’ circles (3.1 per cent) and C’ circles (2.9 per cent) grew faster. Bharti gained market share QoQ in 17 circles in Q2FY26.