Bharti Airtel, ITC, DLF, RailTel, MCX among stocks in focus next week; here's why

The coming week will see stock investors focusing on a flurry of quarterly earnings and fresh global concerns following US President Donald Trump’s announcement of new tariffs.

Here are a few stocks that would be in focus next week:

Results next week: Bharti Airtel, State Bank of India (SBI), Tata Motors, Life Insurance Corporation (LIC), DLF Ltd, Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd, Adani Ports Ltd, Titan Company Ltd and Bajaj Auto will post their quarterly results in the coming week, data compiled from BSE suggests.



Corporate actions: Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOC), Coal India Ltd, Mankind Pharma Ltd, Britannia Industries Ltd, Gail (India) Ltd, Berger Paints India Ltd and Dr Lal PathLabs Ltd are among dozens of other stocks which would turn ex-dividend next week, BSE data showed.

ITC: ITC stock will be in the spotlight next week after the company, post market hours, announced a 2.9 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in its net profit for the first quarter of FY26. The company's net profit stood at Rs 5,244.20 crore, up from Rs 5,091.59 crore in the corresponding quarter previous year.

Tata Power: The Tata Power share price will be closely watched next week after the company reported a 6.1 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,262.32 crore in the June quarter, up from Rs 1,188.63 crore in the same period last year.

RailTel Corporation of India: The company has received the advance work order from Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) for services amounting to Rs 166.4 crore.

Hero MotoCorp: Two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp reported dispatches rising to 4,49,755, up 21 per cent in July from 3,70,274 in the same period last year.

Multi Commodity Exchange of India: The MCX board on Friday, after market hours, approved a 1:5 stock split along with robust earnings.

Delhivery: The company appointed Yashish Dahiya and Padmini Srinivasan as non-executive independent directors as part of board rejuvenation.

Dilip Buildcon Ltd: The company, through DBL-RBL JV, declared the L-1 bidder for the “Gurugram Metro Project” in the state of Haryana, with an order worth Rs 1503.63 crore.

IFL Enterprises: Abhishek Pratapkumar Thakkar appointed as an additional director of the company in the capacity of managing director.

Deep Industries: The company has received a letter of award from Oil India Limited. The total estimated value of the said award is approximately Rs 96.72 crore.

NIBE Ltd: The company has secured an export order from Israel's Elbit Systems Land Ltd. NIBE told stock exchanges that it has received a purchase order valued at 6.12 crore.

