Bharti Airtel, JSPL, Bank of Baroda: How should you trade these stock after results?

Benchmark stock indices halted a two-day rally on Tuesday, thanks to fag-end selling. The BSE Sensex tanked 413.24 points, or 0.66 per cent, to settle at 61,932.47. The NSE Nifty dropped 112.35 points, or 0.61 per cent, to close at 18,286.50.



Select stocks such as Bharti Airtel, Bank of Baroda and Jindal Steel & Power are likely to be in limelight today. Here is what Pravesh Gour, Senior Technical Analyst at Swastika Investmart has to say on these stocks ahead of Wednesday's trading session:



Bharti Airtel | Buy in 800-810 | Target Price: Rs 850 | Stop Loss: Rs 770

Bharti Airtel is continuously trading in a long consolidation phase. It is facing resistance on the higher side at around Rs 800-810 levels. The structure of the counter is good for long-term investors because it is trading above its key moving averages. On the upside, the Rs 810–800 range is an immediate hurdle. Above this, one can expect a move towards Rs 850 level. On the downside, the Rs 770 level is an important support level.

Jindal Steel & Power | Avoid | Resistance: Rs 600 | Support: Rs 530

Jindal Steel & Power has given a false breakout of the triangle formation. It closed below the Rs 600 level. In the last trading session, it broke a neckline support with huge volumes. The overall structure is also showing distortion, as the stock is trading below its key moving averages. The momentum indicator RSI is negatively poised, whereas the MACD is supporting the current strength. On the upside, the Rs 600 level will be an immediate hurdle. On the downside, the Rs 530 level is a strong support level for any bounce back.



Bank of Baroda | Buy | Target Price: Rs 190-200 | Stop Loss: Rs 177

Bank of Baroda is forming higher highs- lows on the daily chart. The overall structure looks lucrative but the stock is facing multiple resistances at Rs 185–190 levels. Above Rs 190, one can expect a big rally on the counter till the Rs 200 level. On the lower side, the Rs 177 level may attract demand at corrections. Momentum indicators are positively poised to support the current strength of the trend.



(Disclaimer: Recommendations, suggestions, views and opinions given by the experts are their own. These do not represent the views of Business Today.)

