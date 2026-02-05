Business Today
Subscribe
WEF Davos 2026PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT India 100BT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
Business News
markets
stocks
Bharti Airtel Q3 earnings: Net profit at Rs 6,630 crore, revenue rises 19% 

Bharti Airtel Q3 earnings: Net profit at Rs 6,630 crore, revenue rises 19% 

Bharti Airtel Q3 earnings: Consolidated net profit fell 2.3% to Rs 6630.5 crore in the last quarter against Rs 6791.7 crore in the December 2024 quarter. 

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Feb 5, 2026 5:04 PM IST
Bharti Airtel Q3 earnings: Net profit at Rs 6,630 crore, revenue rises 19% Bharti Airtel Q3 earnings

Telecom major Bharti Airtel reported its Q3 earnings for the quarter ended December 2025. Consolidated net profit fell 2.3% to Rs 6630.5 crore in the last quarter against Rs 6791.7 crore in the December 2024 quarter. Revenue rose 19.6% to Rs 53,982 crore in Q3 against Rs 45,129 crore revenue in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, led by continued growth in India and solid performance in Africa.

Advertisement

Related Articles

India business reported quarterly revenues of Rs 39,226 crore, growing 13.2% YoY and 1.4% QoQ. The 
growth was backed by continued premiumization in the mobile segment, strong momentum in homes
segment, and steady performance from Airtel Business. India Mobile revenue rose 9.1% YoY, driven by ARPU improvement and strong growth in smartphone data customers.

Consolidated EBITDA came at Rs 31,144 crore with EBITDA margins of 57.7%. 

During the quarter, Bharti Airtel entered into a strategic partnership with Google to set up India’s first Artificial Intelligence (AI) hub in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. This landmark initiative will accelerate the adoption of AI across India, strengthen the country’s digital backbone and bring Google’s full AI-stack and consumer services closer to Indian businesses.

The earnings were announced after market hours. The stock ended  1.65% lower at Rs 1992.05. Market cap of the telco stood at Rs 11.35 lakh crore.   

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Feb 5, 2026 5:02 PM IST
Follow Us onChannel
Post a comment0

TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today