Bharti Airtel Q3 profit soars 91.5% to Rs 1,588 crore

Bharti Airtel on Tuesday reported 91.5 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,588 crore compared with Rs 830 crore in the same quarter last year. The telecom operator said its consolidated total revenues for the quarter rose 19.9 per cent YoY to Rs 35,804 crore from Rs 29,867 crore, backed by strong and consistent performance delivery across the portfolio.

Ebitda for the quarter came in at Rs 18,601 crore, up 24.80 per cent over Rs 14,905 crore in the same quarter last year. Ebitda margin came in at 52 per cent against 49.9 per cent in the year-ago quarter.

MD Gopal Vittal said: “We have delivered another quarter of consistent and competitive growth across all our businesses. Revenue grew sequentially by 3.7 per cent, while Ebitda margin expanded to 52 per cent. Our strategy of winning quality customers has helped us add 6.4 million 4G customers and exit the quarter with an industry leading ARPU of Rs 193."

Vittal said Postpaid, Enterprise, Homes as well as Africa businesses sustained their momentum while the DTH business showed signs of growth in an industry that continues to be under pressure.

He said Airtel's 5G rollout is on track to cover all towns and key rural areas by March 2024.

Bharti Airtel said its consolidated mobile data traffic for the quarter came in at 13,625 petabytes, with a healthy YoY growth of 23.7 per cent. India revenues for the quarter stood at Rs 24,962 crore, up 19.4 per cent YoY. Mobile revenues grew 20.8 per cent YoY on account of improved realisation as well as strong 4G customer additions during the year.

ARPU for the quarter stood at Rs 193 as compared to Rs 163 in the year-ago quarter on the back of our continued focus on quality customers and premiumisation.

