Bharti Airtel revises prepaid plans; stock zooms 5%

Shares of Bharti Airtel rose 5 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 570.50 on BSE after the firm raised the entry-level pricing of its prepaid plans.

Airtel has discontinued its Rs 49 entry-level prepaid recharge. The company's prepaid packs will now start from the Rs 79 Smart Recharge and offer up to four times more outgoing minutes of usage to customers along with double data.

The stock ended 5.08 per cent higher at Rs 567.90 against the previous close of Rs 540.45 on BSE. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 3,11,892.23 crore.

It has gained 7 per cent in the last one month and risen 11 per cent since the beginning of this year. The share stands higher than 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day, and 200-day moving averages.

"This change is in line with the company's focus on offering superior connectivity solutions. Airtel customers on entry-level recharge can now stay connected for longer without worrying about their account balance. The revision is effective from July 29, 2021," the company said.

Recently, the company announced a collaboration with Intel for 5G network development by leveraging virtual and open radio access network technologies and making indigenous solutions.

"Airtel is delighted to have Intel as a part of its rapidly expanding partner ecosystem for 5G. Intel's cutting-edge technologies and experience will contribute immensely to Airtel's mission of serving India with world-class 5G services. We also look forward to working with Intel and home-grown companies to unlock India's potential as a global 5G hub," Bharti Airtel chief technology officer Randeep Sekhon said.

As part of the collaboration, Airtel will deploy Intel's latest 3rd gen Xeon Scalable processors and other components across its network to build a foundation for rolling out wide-scale 5G, mobile edge computing and network slicing.