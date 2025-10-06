Bharti Airtel shares end higher as Airtel Business wins multi-year contract, more details 

Shares of Bharti Airtel Ltd ended marginally higher on Monday after the telco said Airtel Business, India's leading secure connectivity and technology communications solutions provider, has secured a multi-year contract from Indian Railway Security Operations Centre (IRSOC) to deliver comprehensive, industry-leading security services to safeguard the digital backbone of India’s railway network.

Advertisement

Airtel shares ended 0.27% higher at Rs 1900.75 on Monday on BSE. Bharti Airtel’s market cap rose to Rs 10.84 lakh crore. Total 1.11 lakh shares changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 21.03 crore on BSE.

The large cap stock has gained 19 per cent this year and risen 16% in a year.

"The country’s railway services are a vital national asset that operate over 13,000 trains daily, serve more than 20 million commuters and enable millions of digital transactions each day, while transporting over 1.5 billion tons of freight annually. Safeguarding this immense flow of critical data including sensitive customer identities, payment details, as well as key operational databases for ticketing, train tracking, freight and signalling is crucial in today’s era of intensifying cyber threats," said Airtel.