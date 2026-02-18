Bharti Airtel shares in focus today; here’s why

Bharti Airtel shares are likely to be in focus on Wednesday following its fintech arm's obtaining a certificate from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

On Tuesday, shares of Bharti Airtel slipped 0.48% to settle at Rs 2019.75 apiece, down from its previous close of Rs 2029.40. The counter has maintained a positive trajectory for the month, gaining 2.6% in February so far.

Advertisement

Related Articles

In a regulatory filing submitted after market hours on February 17, the telecom major announced that its subsidiary, Airtel Money Ltd, has successfully obtained a certificate of registration from the RBI. The central bank granted the certificate on February 13, 2026, officially categorising the unit as a Type II non-deposit accepting non-banking financial company.

This authorisation allows the subsidiary to commence operations as a non-banking financial institution without accepting public deposits, subject to specific conditions laid out by the regulator, the filing said.

“However, the Reserve Bank of India does not accept any responsibility or guarantee about the present position as to the financial soundness of the company or for the correctness of any of the statements or representations made or opinions expressed by the company and for the repayment of deposits/discharge of liabilities by the company,” the company said.

Advertisement

Earlier, on February 11, 2026, Bharti Airtel announced the launch of a new AI-powered solution designed to provide real-time protection to customers against the rapidly growing menace of One-Time-Password (OTP)-related bank frauds.