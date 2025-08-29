Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayBudget 2025US NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT India 100BT GolfBT Mindrush
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
markets
stocks
Bharti Airtel shares rebound as Ambani sets FY26 timeline for Jio IPO

Bharti Airtel shares rebound as Ambani sets FY26 timeline for Jio IPO

The Bharti Airtel stock rose 1.2 per cent to hit the day’s high of Rs 1.899.10 on BSE over its day’s low of Rs 1,875. At 2:38 pm, the scrip was trading 0.65 per cent higher at Rs 1,893.45.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Ritik Raj
Ritik Raj
  • Updated Aug 29, 2025 3:11 PM IST
Bharti Airtel shares rebound as Ambani sets FY26 timeline for Jio IPOBharti Airtel shares rebounded 1 per cent from the day’s low in Friday’s trade after Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani said preparations are underway to file for the initial public offering (IPO) of Jio.

Bharti Airtel shares rebounded 1 per cent from the day’s low in Friday’s trade after Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani said preparations are underway to file for the initial public offering (IPO) of Jio. Addressing shareholders at the company’s 48th Annual General Meeting (AGM), Ambani noted that the IPO is being targeted for the first half of FY26.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The Bharti Airtel stock rose 1.2 per cent to hit the day’s high of Rs 1,899.10 on BSE over its day’s low of Rs 1,875. At 2:38 pm, the scrip was trading 0.65 per cent higher at Rs 1,893.45. The counter has climbed nearly 25 per cent from its 52-week low of Rs 1,510.80 apiece.

“Just a week from now, Jio will step into its 10th year. I am proud to announce that the Jio family has crossed the milestone of 500 million customers,” said Mukesh Ambani. This achievement reaffirms Jio’s ability to create value on par with its global peers. I am confident it will present a highly attractive opportunity for investors, he added.

Reliance Jio Infocomm Chairman Akash Ambani said that as we look ahead, Jio's journey will progress beyond India. Our innovative technologies are now ready to be deployed globally and solve global challenges. With strategic partnerships and a clear roadmap. "We will take Jio's services international, creating value for partners and shareholders alike. Behind every achievement of Jio is a mission – to serve customers with heart, to connect the unconnected and to uplift every citizen,” he added.

Among technical indicators, Airtel stock is trading below its 5-day,10-, 20-, 30-, and 50-day simple moving averages (SMAs) but below 100-day, 150- and 200-day SMAs.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Aug 29, 2025 2:49 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment0

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today