Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsInvestors CornerIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT GolfBT Most Powerful WomenEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
markets
stocks
Bharti Airtel shares: Rs 20,000 crore m-cap gone amid target revisions by Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan, others

Bharti Airtel shares: Rs 20,000 crore m-cap gone amid target revisions by Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan, others

BHARTIARTL2,068.80(0.80%)

Bharti Airtel shares fell 2 per cent to hit a low of Rs 2,040.15 apiece. Its m-cap fell to Rs 12.80 lakh crore intraday from Rs 13 lak crore on Sunday.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Nov 9, 2026 2:18 PM IST
Bharti Airtel shares: Rs 20,000 crore m-cap gone amid target revisions by Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan, othersBharti Airtel share price: JPMorgan said it has ]increased its estimates for wireless average revenue per user (ARPU) but cut subscriber addition estimate.

Bharti Airtel Ltd shares fell 2 per cent in Monday's trade, eroding Rs 20,000 crore in market capitalisation amid target revisions by a handful of brokerages post its earnings call. Morgan Stanley has reduced its target on the stock to Rs 2,350 from Rs 2,442, and Jefferies to Rs 2,380 from Rs 2,400, while JPMorgan upped its target to Rs 2,290 from Rs 2,240.

Advertisement

The stock fell 2 per cent to hit a low of Rs 2,040.15 apiece. Its m-cap fell to Rs 12.80 lakh crore intraday from Rs 13 lakh crore on Sunday.

Jefferies said while India mobile missed estimates in Q2 due to lower-than-expected average revenue per user (ARPU) growth, stronger growth in Airtel Business offset this. "While lumpy capex impacted free cash flow in 2Q, outlook for FCF growth remains strong. We cut our FY27-29 India estimates by 2-3% and expect 13 per cent/14 per cent CAGRs in India revenues/EBITDA over FY27-29E. Maintain BUY with rolled over PT of Rs 2,380 based on 13x EV/Ebitda," Jefferies said.

JPMorgan said it has increased its estimates for wireless ARPU but cut subscriber addition estimate. "We believe growth in adjacencies, deleveraging and rising dividends should be the key catalysts for the stock outside of better-than-expected 5G
premiumization and tariff hikes. Remain OW," it said while upping its September 2027 target to Rs 2,290 from Rs 2,240.

Advertisement

MOFSL said the Bharti stock has performed well recently, with 20 per cent return since October 2026. Industry-wide tariff hike remains the key near term trigger, while a change in tariff construct to usage-linked plans could drive sustainable organic ARPU growth, even without headline tariff hikes, the brokerage said while suggesting a target of Rs 2,395.

While Bharti continued to execute well with a focus on high-quality subscribers, Emkay believes the risk-reward is unfavorable.

"The Street and we expect a tariff hike in 1QFY28, which remains the key monitorable. We broadly maintain our estimates across business segments. We maintain REDUCE and our SOTP-based target of Rs 2,000, keeping our target multiples for the India/Africa/Passive Infrastructure businesses at 12x/5.5x/7x," Emkay said.

Advertisement

ICICI Securities has increased its target to Rs 2,430 from Rs 2,410 as it pushed its tariff hike assumption to FY28 and upgraded estimates for Africa, which results in projected FY27 and FY28 EPS rising by 3-5 per cent each.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Follow us on +Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Nov 9, 2026 2:15 PM IST
Follow Us onChannel

TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

LATEST

Read more