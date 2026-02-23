Business Today
Subscribe
WEF Davos 2026PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT India 100BT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
Business News
markets
stocks
Bharti Airtel announces major capitalisation plan for NBFC arm; check details 

Bharti Airtel announces major capitalisation plan for NBFC arm; check details 

Bharti Airtel will contribute 70% with the promoter group via Bharti Enterprises, bringing in the balance 30%. 

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Feb 23, 2026 5:05 PM IST
Bharti Airtel announces major capitalisation plan for NBFC arm; check details Bharti Airtel share price

Country's leading telecom operator Bharti Airtel,announced a major capitalisation plan for its Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC), Airtel Money Limited. Airtel will infuse Rs 20,000 crore over the next few years into the NBFC arm. Airtel will contribute 70% with the promoter group via Bharti Enterprises, bringing in the balance 30%. 

Advertisement

Related Articles

"With strong digital assets, a large data and analytics engine powered by 500 plus data scientists, and deep operational expertise, Airtel aims to rapidly expand access to simple, secure, and innovaOve digital financial services across India," said Airtel.   

The telco has built a high-performance credit engine over the last two years, powered by its digital platform and deeply integrated channels, resultng in one of India’s strongest lending service provider (LSP) models. 

The platform has already achieved hyperscale adoption with over Rs 9,000 crore in disbursements - supported by best-in-class delinquency outcomes, led  by robust underwriting models, disciplined portfolio management, and real-time risk monitoring. 

“The success of our LSP platform over the past two years is a proof of our ability to combine technology, data, and customer trust to deliver impact at a naOonal scale. We have built one of India’s most trusted and scalable digital credit engines—reaching millions with high-quality credit supported by industry-best performance metrics,” said Gopal Vittal, ExecuOve Vice Chairman, Bharti Airtel. 

Advertisement

“Our NBFC expansion strengthens this foundation and reflects our ambition to build a differentiated, future-ready digital lending business - one that stands for trust, innovation and financial inclusion,” said Airtel. 

Meanwhile, Airtel shares ended 0.98% higher at Rs 1997.15 in the current session. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 11.38 lakh crore. The announcement was made after market hours today. 

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Feb 23, 2026 5:03 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment0

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today