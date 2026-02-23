Country's leading telecom operator Bharti Airtel,announced a major capitalisation plan for its Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC), Airtel Money Limited. Airtel will infuse Rs 20,000 crore over the next few years into the NBFC arm. Airtel will contribute 70% with the promoter group via Bharti Enterprises, bringing in the balance 30%.

Advertisement

Related Articles

"With strong digital assets, a large data and analytics engine powered by 500 plus data scientists, and deep operational expertise, Airtel aims to rapidly expand access to simple, secure, and innovaOve digital financial services across India," said Airtel.

The telco has built a high-performance credit engine over the last two years, powered by its digital platform and deeply integrated channels, resultng in one of India’s strongest lending service provider (LSP) models.

The platform has already achieved hyperscale adoption with over Rs 9,000 crore in disbursements - supported by best-in-class delinquency outcomes, led by robust underwriting models, disciplined portfolio management, and real-time risk monitoring.

“The success of our LSP platform over the past two years is a proof of our ability to combine technology, data, and customer trust to deliver impact at a naOonal scale. We have built one of India’s most trusted and scalable digital credit engines—reaching millions with high-quality credit supported by industry-best performance metrics,” said Gopal Vittal, ExecuOve Vice Chairman, Bharti Airtel.

Advertisement

“Our NBFC expansion strengthens this foundation and reflects our ambition to build a differentiated, future-ready digital lending business - one that stands for trust, innovation and financial inclusion,” said Airtel.

Meanwhile, Airtel shares ended 0.98% higher at Rs 1997.15 in the current session. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 11.38 lakh crore. The announcement was made after market hours today.